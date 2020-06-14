UP Police challans a groom for not wearing a mask in Ramgarh district

A groom was going for his wedding in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh when police stopped him and issued a challan for not wearing a mask. The UP government has issued strict orders for everyone to wear masks while going out of the house. Currently, only 50 people are allowed in a wedding that too after taking permission from the local authority.

Groom apprehended during checking

When the police apprehended the groom, he was wearing sehra and garland of notes, but he ignored the government’s instructions to wear a mask. Rampur district’s local administration has issued strict orders to follow social distancing and wear masks to stop coronavirus spread. The markets are open in the district, but everyone has been asked to follow social distancing while shopping.

District Magistrate Rampur noticed him when he was passing through Anjaney Kumar Singh Johar Ali Marg. He stopped him and issued a challan for not wearing a mask. He said in his statement that there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last few days. The administration has issued strict orders to take extra precautions.

He added that when someone takes permission for marriage from the administration, they must follow the security measures like social distancing and wearing masks. They mustn’t touch the mouth without washing hands. When the administration provides permission, they give a list of terms and conditions that must be followed by both bride and groom sides.

Increasing cases of Covid-19 in India

In the last 14 days, since unlock-1 was announced, India has seen a spike in coronavirus-positive cases. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are among the worst-hit states. The health ministry of India has issued several advisories and the states are taking all measures in their power to stop the spread. With an increase of more than 10,000 cases in a day, it is essential to follow all the instructions provided by the administration to prevent the spread of the infection.