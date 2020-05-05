Coronavirus lockdown: MHA issues directives for offices, public gatherings

On Tuesday, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), read out the national directive announced by the Ministry, amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus lockdown. She informed that wearing masks and maintaining a minimum distance of 2 feet is mandatory in public space. Moreover, spitting in the open has now been made a punishable offence.

#WATCH Delhi: Health Ministry briefing on COVID19 situation in the count (5th May) https://t.co/4mGG53fPak — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

MHA on Public Gatherings

The MHA Joint Secretary has made it clear that the congregation of more than 5 people is not allowed in shops or in any public space. Again, the gathering of more than 50 people is prohibited in weddings. More than 20 people cannot attend the last rites of deceased individuals. It is mandatory to abide by social distancing guidelines during such gatherings.

To maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 persons at last rites of deceased persons: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/S2VnxxxZRv — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

On Workplaces

The MHA Joint Secretary has also informed that all offices need to provide thermal screening, besides face masks and hand sanitisers. The employers of such companies have been tasked to ensure the registration of their employees on the Aarogya Setu app. Social distancing guidelines need to be followed.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Ministry has also directed that the offices have to be sanitised between work shifts. The list of dedicated Coronavirus hospitals are also be provided to the employees. The Government has also recommended the offices to avoid physical meetings, besides maintaining highest standards of health and hygiene.

The offices that are operational now must ensure thermal scanning of employees.The incharge must ensure sufficient availability of face masks&sanitisers. Social distancing norms must be followed. Employees must be registered on Aarogya Setu app:Joint Secy,Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/dYYXnzSdPG — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Extension of lockdown

On May 1, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification which said that the lockdown will be further extended for two weeks. The lockdown was first imposed from 25th March to 14th April, which was later extended till 3rd May. Now the lockdown will continue till 17th May, as per the new order of the union govt, but the extended lockdown has a large number of relaxations।

Different districts in the country has been classified as red zone, orange zone and green zone. While most restrictions will go away in green zone districts, the lockdown will continue in red zones, while orange zones will see limited relaxations. Schools, colleges and educational institutions, malls and cinemas continue to remain closed.