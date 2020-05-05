Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Not more than 50 people in weddings, no more than 20 in funerals: MHA issues national directives for public gatherings and offices during lockdown

The MHA Joint Secretary has also informed that all offices need to provide thermal screening, besides face masks and hand sanitisers. The employers of such companies have been tasked to ensure the registration of their employees on the Aarogya Setu app.

Coronavirus lockdown: MHA issues directives for offices, public gatherings
North Block which houses the Union Home Ministry (Photo Credits: The Indian Express)
5

On Tuesday, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), read out the national directive announced by the Ministry, amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus lockdown. She informed that wearing masks and maintaining a minimum distance of 2 feet is mandatory in public space. Moreover, spitting in the open has now been made a punishable offence.

MHA on Public Gatherings

The MHA Joint Secretary has made it clear that the congregation of more than 5 people is not allowed in shops or in any public space. Again, the gathering of more than 50 people is prohibited in weddings. More than 20 people cannot attend the last rites of deceased individuals. It is mandatory to abide by social distancing guidelines during such gatherings.

On Workplaces

The MHA Joint Secretary has also informed that all offices need to provide thermal screening, besides face masks and hand sanitisers. The employers of such companies have been tasked to ensure the registration of their employees on the Aarogya Setu app. Social distancing guidelines need to be followed.

The Ministry has also directed that the offices have to be sanitised between work shifts. The list of dedicated Coronavirus hospitals are also be provided to the employees. The Government has also recommended the offices to avoid physical meetings, besides maintaining highest standards of health and hygiene.

Extension of lockdown

On May 1, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification which said that the lockdown will be further extended for two weeks. The lockdown was first imposed from 25th March to 14th April, which was later extended till 3rd May. Now the lockdown will continue till 17th May, as per the new order of the union govt, but the extended lockdown has a large number of relaxations।

Different districts in the country has been classified as red zone, orange zone and green zone. While most restrictions will go away in green zone districts, the lockdown will continue in red zones, while orange zones will see limited relaxations. Schools, colleges and educational institutions, malls and cinemas continue to remain closed.

Not more than 50 people in weddings, no more than 20 in funerals: MHA issues national directives for public gatherings and offices during lockdown

