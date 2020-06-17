The Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad has traced and arrested the man behind the threat calls to BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj. The man threatened the MP that he will kill him in a bomb attack.

The perpetrator has been identified as Gaffar and is currently under police custody after he was nabbed on 17 June. A case has been registered under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 507 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (any electronic mail or electronic mail message for the purpose of causing annoyance or inconvenience) under information technology act.

He was produced before designated magistrate court for a remand.

Made threat calls to several other BJP Leaders too

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he made the threat call when he was in Kuwait. He also accepted that apart from Sakshi Maharaj, he made threat calls to several other BJP leaders. One mobile phone, passport, Aadhar card, and Civil card have been recovered from Gaffar.

The ATS confirmed that the accused made calls to several BJP leaders. The ATS traced him while he was located in Kuwait but it was difficult to arrest him abroad. While he was on the radar on ATS, he was arrested immediately after he returned to Bijnor from Kuwait.

Other information regarding the accused that whether he was operating alone or there is a nexus behind the incident which is involved in making threat calls to BJP leaders is being investigated.

Threat call to Yogi Adityanath

Prior to this, Uttar Pradesh police had received a Whatsapp message sent to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112 in which a person threatened to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”. He has also warned of bomb blasts at 50 different places in Uttar Pradesh.

In the written message on Whatsapp an unidentified person has said that “we will blow up the entire state and the Uttar Pradesh government will keep watching.”

Last month, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended a 25-year-old man named Kamran Amin Khan from the Mhada colony in Chunnabhatti area of Mumbai who also threatened to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a bomb attack.