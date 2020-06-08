Monday, June 8, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check No, Brahmins did not severe tongue of a 16-year-old girl as a sacrifice to...
Editor's picksFact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

No, Brahmins did not severe tongue of a 16-year-old girl as a sacrifice to protect village from Coronavirus: Here is the truth

This fake-news gained traction rather quickly with several Leftists and Islamists using this to shame the Hindu community.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Fact Check: No, Brahmins did not cout the tongue of a 16-year-old girl
Screenshot of the tweet (left), girl with severed tongue (right)
70

On Sunday, a Twitter user (@MigrantKamran) had shared a gory picture of a girl with a severed tongue and claimed that the heinous act was the handiwork of Brahmins of a village in Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh. Kamran alleged that owing to superstitious beliefs that the village would be protected from the wrath of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus, the Brahmins in the village cut off the tongue of a Class 8 student as religious ‘sacrifice’.

He added that the severed tongue was offered in a nearby Shiv Temple. Aggrieved by the lack of story coverage, he wrote, “But neither mainstream media nor celebrities will outrage on this.” The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

This fake-news gained traction rather quickly with several Leftists and Islamists using this to shame the Hindu community.

What is the Truth – Did Brahmins cut off the girl’s tongue as a sacrifice?

According to a report by The Times of India, the 16-year-old girl from Banda district in UP had herself severed her tongue and offered it at Shivji’s Temple as a sacrifice to save the village from Coronavirus. The incident took place in the Bhadaval village of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, the girl was unconscious when she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The girl has now recovered and is at her home”, he was quoted as saying. The Additional SP denied claims of the girl being coerced into cutting off her tongue. He assured of further investigation into the matter if complaints regarding the same are filed. The incident was also covered by Live Hindustan. As such, the claims made by Kamran in his viral tweet is false.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

No, Brahmins did not severe tongue of a 16-year-old girl as a sacrifice to protect village from Coronavirus: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Kamran alleged that owing to superstitious beliefs that the village would be protected from the wrath of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus, the Brahmins in the village cut off the tongue of a Class 8 student as religious 'sacrifice'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Indians are a beastly people with a beastly religion’: The racism of British ‘hero’ Winston Churchill

OpIndia Staff -
A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was vandalised by Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters on Sunday.
Read more

Delhi LG overturns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s diktat, says Delhi hospitals open to all patients

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday announced that hospitals in the city would be reserved only for Delhi residents till the time coronavirus cases in the national capital are brought under control

Shop owners lock horns with mall owners in Uttar Pradesh. Read why shops remain shut despite malls opening-up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even as malls opened up in Uttar Pradesh, the shop owners decided to keep the shops closed owing to demand of rent waiver

Head constable Ratan Lal’s murder was a part of a wider conspiracy to trigger communal riots: Delhi Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have alleged that anti-CAA protests in Delhi were used as a springboard to fuel riots that swept several areas of the northeast Delhi

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

No, Brahmins did not severe tongue of a 16-year-old girl as a sacrifice to protect village from Coronavirus: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Kamran alleged that owing to superstitious beliefs that the village would be protected from the wrath of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus, the Brahmins in the village cut off the tongue of a Class 8 student as religious 'sacrifice'.
Read more
News Reports

Sandesara scam: Congress leader Ahmed Patel cites ‘Corona’ to evade questioning, ED says ‘we will come home and question’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ahmed Patel has sent a letter to the Enforcement Directorate and has used 'corona' as an excuse to evade questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the over Rs 14,000 crore Sandesara scam.
Read more
News Reports

‘Indians are a beastly people with a beastly religion’: The racism of British ‘hero’ Winston Churchill

OpIndia Staff -
A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was vandalised by Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Hundreds of TMC workers clash with BJP workers, heckle BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta

OpIndia Staff -
Sabyasachi Dutta was on his way to meet an injured BJP worker when his entourage was stopped and attacked at
Read more
News Reports

Delhi LG overturns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s diktat, says Delhi hospitals open to all patients

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday announced that hospitals in the city would be reserved only for Delhi residents till the time coronavirus cases in the national capital are brought under control
Read more
News Reports

DMK files FIR against popular Tamil YouTuber Maridhas for calling M Karunanidhi as the ‘father of corruption’

OpIndia Staff -
Maridhas claimed that the success of the former DMK patriarch was due to manipulative skills and a shrewd divide and rude policy.
Read more
News Reports

Shop owners lock horns with mall owners in Uttar Pradesh. Read why shops remain shut despite malls opening-up

OpIndia Staff -
Even as malls opened up in Uttar Pradesh, the shop owners decided to keep the shops closed owing to demand of rent waiver
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani state-broadcaster PTV shows Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India, Pakistanis outrage

OpIndia Staff -
While discussing about the population density of Pakistan, state broadcaster PTV showed Jammu and Kashmir under the jurisdiction of India, causing an outrage among Pakistanis.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri woman arrested for allegedly planning ISIS terror attacks during anti-CAA protests in Delhi, tests positive for coronavirus

Jhankar Mohta -
The Kashmiri woman and her husband are accused of having links with the terrorist organisation Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) and for their alleged role in anti-CAA riots.
Read more
News Reports

Head constable Ratan Lal’s murder was a part of a wider conspiracy to trigger communal riots: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have alleged that anti-CAA protests in Delhi were used as a springboard to fuel riots that swept several areas of the northeast Delhi
Read more

Connect with us

230,148FansLike
367,385FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com