On Sunday, a Twitter user (@MigrantKamran) had shared a gory picture of a girl with a severed tongue and claimed that the heinous act was the handiwork of Brahmins of a village in Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh. Kamran alleged that owing to superstitious beliefs that the village would be protected from the wrath of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus, the Brahmins in the village cut off the tongue of a Class 8 student as religious ‘sacrifice’.

He added that the severed tongue was offered in a nearby Shiv Temple. Aggrieved by the lack of story coverage, he wrote, “But neither mainstream media nor celebrities will outrage on this.” The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

This fake-news gained traction rather quickly with several Leftists and Islamists using this to shame the Hindu community.

One Hindi media channel has already covered and changed the facts of the news that the young girl has cut her tongue herself.



I don’t think any youngster will do that.



It looks like a cover-up. Maybe the family was forced to give such statement under pressure — Migrant Kamran (@CitizenKamran) June 7, 2020

What is the Truth – Did Brahmins cut off the girl’s tongue as a sacrifice?

According to a report by The Times of India, the 16-year-old girl from Banda district in UP had herself severed her tongue and offered it at Shivji’s Temple as a sacrifice to save the village from Coronavirus. The incident took place in the Bhadaval village of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, the girl was unconscious when she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The girl has now recovered and is at her home”, he was quoted as saying. The Additional SP denied claims of the girl being coerced into cutting off her tongue. He assured of further investigation into the matter if complaints regarding the same are filed. The incident was also covered by Live Hindustan. As such, the claims made by Kamran in his viral tweet is false.