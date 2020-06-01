Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Haryana’s Mewat has become a mini-Pakistan: Committee headed by former Justice Pawan Kumar on Muslim atrocities against Dalits

Shri Valmiki Mahasabha of Haryana had decided to constitute a 4-member committee led by Justice Pawan Kumar to bring the reality of the atrocities committed against the Dalits to the fore.

OpIndia Staff

Committee headed by former Justice Pawan Kumar concluded Muslim atrocity on Dalits had made Mewat a mini-Pakistan
Representational Image(Source: Zee News)
2

Former Justice Pawan Kumar, who headed an investigation team to probe the atrocities inflicted on Hindus and Dalits in Haryana’s Mewat today said that there is no difference between Pakistan and Mewat, as per the press release shared by VHP National spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

While addressing journalists in Gurugram, Justice Pawan Kumar remarked that Mewat of Haryana is becoming a graveyard of Dalits and there are many reports of women being abducted, raped and forcibly converted in the region.

Citing no action taken against the complaints filed by Dalits, Shri Valmiki Mahasabha of Haryana had decided to constitute a 4-member committee led by Justice Pawan Kumar to bring the reality of the atrocities committed against the Dalits to the fore.

Besides former justice Pawan Kumar, Sultan Valmiki(chairman of Valmiki Mahapanchayat Haryana), Shri Kanhaiya Lal Arya(Vice President Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Haryana) and Devdutt Sharma(President Bar Association Sohna) were appointed as members of the probe team constituted by the Shri Valmiki Mahasabha of Haryana.

The team claims that the horror and fear of Islamists among the victims is so palpable that only 19 out of the 48 victims of the Dalit society turned up to register their complaints against the brutalities meted out on them.

The findings of the team revealed that the molestation of girls and women has become pervasive all over Mewat which has caused problems for girls to continue their studies. “A 12-year girl was raped by 4 Muslims and the house where the rape took place was of one of the Muslim cops,” the press release said. No action has been taken against the perpetrators.

Furthermore, the statement also cited an instance from Freozpur Namak where 9 Muslims allegedly raped a woman for several days after forcibly abducting her. The press release stated that no action was taken against the complaint filed and the abductors killed the woman four days later.

Besides, more than 200 cases of forced conversions have allegedly taken place in the region, the team headed by former justice Pawan Kumar said. The committee also added that because of police inaction, the perpetrators have been emboldened and pressure is being mounted on the family members of those forcibly converted to get them converted as well.

“The cremation grounds are being encroached upon. Dalits were abducted and assaulted by Muslims. Attacks on Dalits asking for the refund of burrowed sum to the Muslims have become a common occurrence,” the release read.

The press release shared by Vinod Bansal also stated that Dalit weddings are also been attacked and looted. It added that there also have been instances where the brides have been kidnapped.

The committee concluded that the atrocities against Dalits can happen only in connivance with the administration and local police. Complaints of Dalit victims are not lodged. If somehow they persist with the complaint and file FIRs against the perpetrators, police pressurises the victims, compels them to strike a compromise with the assailants and threatens them of false cases.

Chairman of the committee, former justice Pawan Kumar said that the report will be sent to the chief minister of Haryana, to the chairman of scheduled castes commission of India and the Home Minister of India so that justice is delivered and rule of law can once again be established in Mewat.

