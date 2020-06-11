Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Video of ‘unclaimed decomposed dead bodies’ dragged by KMC goes viral, authorities...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

West Bengal: Video of ‘unclaimed decomposed dead bodies’ dragged by KMC goes viral, authorities claim they did not die of coronavirus

Sharing the un-dated alleged video on the microblogging site, ABP News journalist Vikas Bhaduria also claimed that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation brought 13 decomposed bodies to Garia crematorium to burn them, but they had to take them back after locals objected due to the foul smell these rotten dead bodies were emitting.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Video of civic workers in Kolkata handling dead, decomposed bodies goes viral, NRS principal states bodies of non covid patients
5

A video has gone viral on social media with claims that the civic workers of the Kolkata Municipal corporation were dragging out decomposed bodies from the Garia crematorium after local residents protested of bad odour. Social media users have also alleged that these rotten bodies seen being pulled out with ropes, were those of Covid patients.

Video of unclaimed decomposed body being dragged in Kolkata goes viral on social media

Sharing the un-dated video on the microblogging site Twitter, ABP News journalist Vikas Bhaduria also claimed that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation brought 13 decomposed bodies to Garia crematorium to burn them, but they had to take them back after locals objected due to the foul smell these rotten dead bodies were emitting.

Locals claimed that there is only one chimney inside the premises and burning so many decomposed bodies at a time the city is facing Covid-19 outbreak could be detrimental.

NRS called the subject of viral video fake, writes to Kolkata Police Commissioner

Soon after this video went viral, West Bengal Government-run NRS medical College Principal wrote to the Kolkata Police Commissioner calling the subject of the video in circulation “fake”. In the letter, Saibal Kumar Mukherjee, the Principal of NRS medical college said that he was writing the letter to bring to the notice of Kolkata Police that “a video clip has gone viral on social media showing “decomposed bodies being disposed of NRS morgue and the video claims that these are bodies of Covid patients being disposed of furtively.”

NRS called the subject of viral video fake, writes to Kolkata Police Commissioner (image courtesy: Times Now)

Calling the subject of the viral video, fake, Mukherjee wrote: “The fact is 14 unclaimed bodies were being handed over to the KMC authority as per list given by different Police Stations of our Morgue’s jurisdiction. NRS principal added, “none of these bodies was of Covid patients.” Although the letter didn’t refute the claim that bodies were decomposed and were emitting foul smell.

Times Now has quoted Joint CP (Crime), Murli Dhar, as saying: “We have received a letter from Health Department where they have informed us that bodies were basically unidentified/unclaimed bodies. Hospital, as per protocol, sends such bodies for cremation after a period of 15 days if no claimant comes forward.”

“In an order dated 29th May, Kolkata Municipality had given directives to cremate unclaimed dead bodies in Garia Adi Mahasasan furnace number 4, while Dhapa will be exclusively used for cremating Covid-19 Hindu corpse”, read the Kolkata Municipal Corporation order dated May 29, 2020.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation order copy (image courtesy: Times Now)

West Bengal Minister and KMC Board of Administrators’ Chairman Firhad Hakim said the bodies were not of Covid patients. He added that, so far, unclaimed bodies were being cremated in Dhapa but since that infrastructure is being used for COVID-19 fatalities, crematoriums in Kalighat and Garia are being used for unclaimed bodies.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar who had earlier sought a report on the issue from the Home Secretary and expressed anguish at disposal of dead bodies, has now slammed the West Bengal government for misusing the state police for ‘teaching a lesson’ to those who exposed it rather than “booking those responsible for such inhuman criminality”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Social Media

Days after Aakar Patel gave call to violence asking Muslims and Dalits to carry out US like protests in India, his Twitter account is...

OpIndia Staff -
"Aakar Patel's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" the landing page of his profile said.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to give India its ‘cash transfer program’ to help, Indian Twitterati say, no thank you

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Imran Khan left Twitterati in splits. Netizens reminded him of how he and his country are more in need of help
Read more

Did you know? Lord Jagannath in Puri is now under ‘quarantine’ till Ratha Yatra. Read details of the ‘Anasara’ ritual of the ancient Hindu...

Culture and History Shashank Bharadwaj -
At the Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, Odisha, every year after the Devasnana Purnima, the three deities of the temple - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, go into a 'quarantine' for a period of fourteen days to recover completely from their 'illness'.

Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
In the case of Columbus statues, the reactions have ranged from benign neglect to silent support to active praise. In the case of Babri Masjid, there was near universal condemnation.

On 73rd birthday of Lalu Prasad Yadav, JD(U) wishes him with a list of 73 properties acquired by him and his family using political...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
JD(U) wishes Lalu Prasad Yadav on 73rd birthday in unique way, publishes list of 73 properties illegally acquired by him and family

Historian Ram Guha gets history wrong while drawing up comparison between Gujarat and Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ramchandra Guha, who now seems to have developed complicated relationship with history, today took to Twitter to claim Philip Spratt in 1939 had written that Gujarat, though economically advanced is backward culturally and Bengal while being economically backward, has been culturally advanced.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Blackout in Karachi triggers ‘Indian planes coming’ fear, residents confuse PAF planes as Indian fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
According to the local residents of Karachi, the city was put under 'blackout' after rumours of Indian Air Force fighter jets went close to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

UP Police asks Cyber Cell to take necessary action against The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum after she was caught peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Amroha Police calles out 'The Wire' journalist Arfa Khanum's lies after she alleged that a Dalit boy was killed for praying in a temple
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Video of ‘unclaimed decomposed dead bodies’ dragged by KMC goes viral, authorities claim they did not die of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Govt-run NRS medical College wrote to the Kolkata PC calling the subject of the viral video in circulation "fake"
Read more
Social Media

Days after Aakar Patel gave call to violence asking Muslims and Dalits to carry out US like protests in India, his Twitter account is...

OpIndia Staff -
"Aakar Patel's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" the landing page of his profile said.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Javed Siddiqui and 34 others arrested over setting Dalit houses on fire in Jaunpur, CM Yogi invokes NSA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim community attacks Dalit community in Jaunpur over minor argument among childred, dozens of houses set ablaze
Read more
News Reports

India denies visa to controversial USCIRF teams, MEA says the ‘prejudiced’ body has no locus standi in country’s affairs

OpIndia Staff -
The minister added that the USCIRF has been known to make prejudiced, inaccurate and misleading observations regarding the state of religious freedom in India.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module busted in Handwara, three terrorists nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Narco-terror: Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested along with the drugs and loads of cash in Handwara division in Jammu and Kashmit
Read more
News Reports

Google updates Maps to provide real-time crowd information for public transit amid COVID-19 pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Using the historic data of past riders, Google Maps will predict if the area you want to visit will be crowded or not.
Read more
Law

Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court, rejects petitions by political parties over NEET admission in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
The political parties had filed petitions asking the court to ensure that 50% of OBC candidates get admission in medical colleges out of the seats that Tamil Nadu surrenders under All India Quota.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to give India its ‘cash transfer program’ to help, Indian Twitterati say, no thank you

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Imran Khan left Twitterati in splits. Netizens reminded him of how he and his country are more in need of help
Read more
News Reports

50,000-year-old Lonar Lake in Maharashtra turns pink, experts claim salinity and algae responsible for colour change

OpIndia Staff -
The Lonar Lake is a popular tourist destination and also attracts scientists from across the globe due to its geological importance.
Read more

Connect with us

230,484FansLike
371,118FollowersFollow
248,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com