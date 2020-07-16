Thursday, July 16, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Police lodges FIR after AMU student receives threats from another student, told she will be forced to wear “brass hijab”

On July 13, we reported how a female student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has filed a complaint with the senior superintendent of police, Aligarh, against a fellow male student, who had threatened her of physical harm for calling out sexualization of girls in the varsity.

OpIndia Staff

3

The Aligarh police have lodged an FIR against Rahbar Danish of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), after a female student of the varsity filed a complaint on July 13, with the senior superintendent of police, Aligarh, against him, for harassing and threatening her for calling out sexualization of girls in the college.

OpIndia reached out to the AMU student who was attacked by Danish and other fellow students after, in one of her social media posts, she had opined how the girls in the Aligarh Muslim University are forced to cover themselves up in AMU hostels and how women are objectified on the basis of their clothes.

The AMU student confirmed that the FIR has been lodged and Aligarh police have started investigating the matter on the basis of her complaint. The girl confirmed that soon after the FIR was registered, the boy reached out to her and apologised. “I am not sure exactly but he sounded like he was depressed”, said the female student confirming that she has demanded a written apology from Rahbar Danish.

The girl, though unsure of the sudden change in Danish’s behaviour said that Danish called her up and said that he was receiving threats calls against him and his family. Someone also apparently gave rape threats for his mother and sister, said Danish to the girl.

However, the important question here is, how and why, Rahbar Danish, who was until now threatening and hounding the girl, suddenly have a transformation of the heart and realised his mistake. The boy, who had all along, brazenly threatened her that she would be forced to wear a “hijab made of brass” when the university opened, post lockdown, was now eager to apologise. “But who knows kab kya ho jayega” (but who knows what might happen anytime), said the girl confirming to OpIndia that her family was standing strong with her and supporting her very well.

AMU girl complains about being threatened and hounded since CAA was passed, told she will be made to wear “brass hijab”

On July 13, OpIndia had reported how a female student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has filed a complaint with the senior superintendent of police, Aligarh, against a fellow male student, who had threatened her of physical harm for calling out sexualization of girls in the varsity.

“In her complaint dated July 13, 2020, the female student said that on July 9, a fellow male student named Rahbar Danish, of Aligarh Muslim University had used “uncivilized language” against her on social media. The female student, who in her complaint said that she still has to complete two years of her education at the varsity, said that she was scared that Danish would harass her after the university reopened.

The girl had shared screenshots of the messages she received from Rahbar Danish and other fellow students to substatiate her claims.

Speaking to OpIndia then, the girl said that she was also hounded at the time when she had spoken in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act) and the NRC, but she had not considered filing a complaint then, but now that she has again been targeted, she decided to approach the police in the matter.

