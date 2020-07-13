Monday, July 13, 2020
AMU girl complains about being threatened and hounded since CAA was passed, told she will be made to wear “brass hijab”

This is not the first time that the students of Aligarh Muslim University have been caught making such derogatory comments or hounding other students.

Aligarh Muslim University, Courtesy: newslaundry.com
A female student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has filed a complaint with the senior superintendent of police, Aligarh, against a fellow male student, for harassing and threatening her for calling out sexualization of girls in the varsity.

In her complaint dated July 13, 2020, the female student said that on July 9, a fellow male student named Rahbar Danish, of Aligarh Muslim University had used “uncivilized language” against her on social media. The female student, who in her complaint said that she still has to complete two years of her education at the varsity, said that she was scared that Danish would harass her after the university reopened.

Complained filed with Aligarh police by the AMU’s female student on July 13, 2020

Sharing screenshots of the abusive and derogatory messages she has been receiving on social media, the female student said that she was attacked by Danish and other fellow students after, in one of her social media posts, she had opined how the girls in the Aligarh Muslim University are forced to cover themselves up in AMU hostels and how women are objectified on the basis of their clothes.

Abusive messages to AMU student

She wrote that following her post, she was being hounded by the fellow AMU students. Reacting to her post, the fellow students had threatened her that she would be forced to wear a “hijab made of brass” when the university opened, post lockdown.

Abusive messages to AMU student

Her harassers even poked fun at her by telling her that they were not stopping her from even roaming around nude in her hostel if she so wished.

Abusive messages to AMU student

Mocking her by saying “Yeh Sanghi college nahi hain didi” (this is not a Sanghi college), one of the students had attacked her for calling out sexualisation of women in the varsity.

Abusive messages to AMU student

Adding that these people have continued to target her and abuse her since the CAA and NRC bill was passed and she spoke in favour of the bills, the complainant urged the Aligarh police to take strict action against her harassers. Stressing that at that time too, she had received several abusive messages, she requested the Aligarh police to file an FIR in the case.

Speaking to OpIndia, the female student said that she was hounded at the time when she had spoken in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act) and the NRC, but she had not considered filing a complaint then, but now that she has again been targeted, she decided to approach the police in the matter.

AMU students’s past misadventures

This is not the first time that the students of Aligarh Muslim University have been caught making such derogatory comments or hounding other students. On May 8, some Islamic extremists and Hindupobes of the Aligarh Muslim University came under scanner after they brazenly threatened to kill Hindu students by posting intimidating messages along with screenshots of their social media posts. Their brazenness had forced the administrative team of the varsity to step in and take strict action against these Islamist fundamentalists.

In the same month, a case was also registered against two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students Sheikh Arfat and Shakib Rasool Bhat at Atrauli police station, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh for sharing anti-India posts on Facebook. Describing Pakistan as their ‘own country’, these two students had wished Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.

