Aligarh: Hindu students in AMU being hounded, threatened with death by Islamists over social media posts
Aligarh: Hindu students in AMU being hounded, threatened with death by Islamists over social media posts

Former AMU student Rajeshwar Singh expressed pain and said that this was a typical pattern which these Hinduphobes at AMU have been following for years.

58

Recently, it has been found that some Islamic extremists and Hindupobes of the Aligarh Muslim University are now brazenly threatening to kill Hindu students by posting intimidating messages along with screenshots of their social media posts.

The administrative team of the varsity has stepped in and planning to take strict action against these Islamist fundamentalists. It is being said that the university administration is planning to expel such students from the University.

This decision comes in view of the complaint filed against one such extremist by a research student of the varsity, Nikhil Maheshwari. Nikhil has filed a case with the civil police station against an AMU student for harassing him and sending death threats to him and his family through social media. Nikhil also demanded the University administration to take action against the accused.

Nikhil Maheshwari filed a case with the civil police station
Speaking to OpIndia, Nikhil Maheswari said that the badgering began when he took to Twitter on May 4 to post a satirical post. From then on, the AMU Hinduphobes have been targeting him and his family on social media. Taking screenshots of his post, these varsity students have threatened Nikhil and his family with dire consequences.

Arif Bobby, an alumnus of AMU living in Saudi Arabia, allegedly sent Nikhil a personal message through the messenger app where he threatened the latter of dire consequences when he returned to the University post lockdown. Bobby furthered: haven’t you inculcated anything from the AMU students, or is the RSS influence so strong that you have forgotten whatever you learnt?” After this, AMU PhD scholar Nikhil Maheshwari has filed a case with the civil police station and also demanded the administration to take action in the case.

However, Nikhil is just one of the example. Another Hindu lady emplyed as the assistant Professor in AMU was also targeted by some AMU Hinduphobes. Due to constant threats and intimidation, she has disassociated herself from her social media posts. Due to the fear, she has also refused to give any statement.

It is being alleged that the AMU students against whom the district administration had taken action for creating a ruckus and inciting people against CAA and NRC are now taking out their revenge by harassing Hindu students of the varsity. Basically, the Hindus who dare to expose those involved in any kind of anti-national activities or who dare to call out the leftists on social media are being targeted by these Hinduphobes. These extremists are hellbent on jeopardising the future of the Hindu students by trying to get them expelled from the University.

Former student Dr Nishit Sharma speaks to OpIndia

AMU alumnus Dr Nishit Sharma told OpIndia: “Hindu students have been targeted at the AMU in the past as well. Earlier they were ragged and tortured, now the Hinduphobes have gone a step ahead to threaten the Hindu students with death. All this is being done at the behest of the higher-ups who along with the AMU Islamists had spread violence in Aligarh in the name of CAA and NRC. The strings of these people are connected to Delhi”, revealed Sharma.

Notably, Dr Nishit Sharma is the same person who had last month filed a complaint against varsity’s present and ex-students with the Aligarh police, for their alleged role in running a vile campaign against the Hindus domiciled in the Gulf countries through various social media posts.

Dr Sharma furthered: “A few days ago these people tried to spread Hinduphobia in Arab countries. Now the same work is being done inside the AMU campus. The issue will be placed before the Ministry of Human Resource Development. We want a high-level inquiry into it so that the faces of those who commit such acts can be revealed.” Sharma said that the district administration has taken cognizance of this case and the case that had been registered by Nikhil Maheshwari at the concerned police station.

Taking to Twitter, another former AMU student Rajeshwar Singh, expressed pain and said that this was a typical pattern which these Hinduphobes at AMU have been following for years. He said that he had been associated with the university for 10 years. During those days also the Hindu’s were only allowed to listen. “Whenever we tried to put forward our opinion we were made to shut up. Whenever we expressed our views, we were either called traitors or ‘namak haram” or ‘ehsaan faramosh’. Today our juniors are being targeted for expressing their views”, said Singh expressing concern over the long hauling issue.

Hindu’s in Gulf being targeted by AMU Hinduphobes

It is pertinent to note here, that for the last few days, Hindu domiciled in the Gulf countries have been under attack by these extremists through fake social media accounts. Last month, former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Dr Nishit Sharma had filed a complaint against varsity’s present and ex-students with the Aligarh police on April 23, for their alleged role in running a vile campaign against the Hindus domiciled in the Gulf countries through various social media posts.

AMU students colluding with PFI to attack Hindus in the Gulf

In the letter addressed to the Aligarh police, the AMU Alumni has attached screenshots of some social media posts as proof, saying that the witch hunt against Indians in the Gulf Countries, quite possibly backed by the ISI, is being pioneered by a group of Islamic extremists and Hindupobes of the university, who are brazenly colluding with Pakistani terrorist organisations and the PFI to run the vile campaign against the Indian Hindus in the gulf countries. Because of this, the Hindus there have been facing discrimination and eviction in workplaces and being denied medical help amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, he wrote.

Presenting screenshots as evidence, Nishit Sharma has demanded appropriate action against all these Hinduphobes. He wrote in his complaint, “There is an organized class behind the atrocities on Indian Hindus living in Arab countries. It is being brazenly operated through various social media accounts in Pakistan and India.”

He reiterated that former and current students of AMU are continuously campaigning against Hindus living in Arab countries on social media. These are the same elements who indulged in violent activities in the anti-citizenship amendment law movement.

The letter, written to Aligarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police, claimed that all this was a well-planned conspiracy by the people associated with the Aligarh Muslim University, to tarnish India’s image internationally, spread international hatred and incite violence against Hindu.

