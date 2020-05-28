Thursday, May 28, 2020
‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

Deepak Sharma Azad in his complaint alleged that the two AMU students have posted anti-India and pro-Pakistan posts on their Facebook page and demanded action from the police administration for the same.

FIR registered against two AMU students for anti-India posts on social media
AMU students’ Facebook posts
A case has been registered against two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students Sheikh Arfat and Shakib Rasool Bhat at Atrauli police station, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh for sharing anti-India posts on Facebook.

A Hindu activist Deepak Sharma Azad in his complaint alleged that the two AMU students have posted anti-India and pro-Pakistan posts on their Facebook page and demanded action from the police administration for the same.

Azad said that both these students have described Pakistan as their ‘own country’. During the course of their conversation, the two students expressed their desire to celebrate Pakistan’s Eid saying: “Eid means Happiness and happiness in Pak”. In one of his posts, Sheikh Arfat speaks of wanting Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.

Sharing screenshots of these posts Azad alleged that the two AMU students were trying to polarize and incite the Indian Muslims against India. He demanded that such anti-nationals should be put behind bars as soon as possible so that other such elements could also be taught a lesson.

On the basis of the complaint, Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two students and started an investigation into the matter.

Complaint filed against students and ex-students of AMU for hate campaign against Hindus

This is, however not the first time students of the varsity have been caught making anti-national or anti-Hindu statements. Recently, former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Dr Nishit Sharma has filed a complaint against varsity’s present and ex-students with the Aligarh police on April 23, for their alleged role in running a vile campaign against the Hindus domiciled in the Gulf countries through various social media posts.

Not only this, the AMU students, in their frustration, had branded the gainfully employed Hindus in the Middle East countries as Sanghis and were attempting to get them evicted for trivial remarks on social media.

Another research student of the varsity, Nikhil Maheswari had also filed a complaint with the civil police station on May 8 against an AMU student for harassing him and sending death threats to him and his family through social media. Speaking to OpIndia, Nikhil had said that the badgering began when he took to Twitter on May 4 to post a satirical post. From then on, the AMU Hinduphobes have been targeting him and his family on social media. Taking screenshots of his post, these varsity students have threatened Nikhil and his family with dire consequences.

However, Nikhil is just one of the example. Many Hindu students like Nikhil Maheswari had narrated their ordeal of how they were being hounded by some AMU Hinduphobes. 

Aligarh Muslim University student booked for objectionable tweet on Pulwama Terror Attack

Prior to this too, an FIR was registered against Basim Hilal, a student of the Aligarh Muslim University, for his tweet over Pulwama attack. Hilal was later suspended by his university.

The action against Hilal was taken over a distasteful tweet he posted soon after the Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber blew up a Central Reserve Police Force bus in Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 40 jawans.

AMU’s Basim Hilal had tweeted, “How’s the Jaish? Great Sir.” His tweet was a twist on the catchphrase used in Bollywood movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

'Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis': FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

