Friday, July 24, 2020
Home News Reports Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi is moving towards herd immunity, experts caution saying antibodies may...
News Reports
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi is moving towards herd immunity, experts caution saying antibodies may fade away quickly

Citing the recent Sero survey conducted across 11 districts in Delhi by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Delhi government, Arvind Kejriwal said that the survey conducted between June 27 and July 10 showed almost 24% people had antibodies against coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal/ Image Source: Outlook
84

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that has said Delhi is moving towards “herd immunity” and claimed that at least one-third of its population had developed antibodies against the coronavirus, reports Economic Times.

According to the reports, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said his main objective now was to make sure there are no more lockdowns in the national capital. The Chief Minister also said that Delhi is now prepared to restart metro services as the city is crawling back to normalcy.

Citing the recent Sero survey conducted across 11 districts in Delhi by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Delhi government, Arvind Kejriwal said that the survey conducted between June 27 and July 10 showed almost 24% people had antibodies against coronavirus.

“If it was almost 24% early June, it must have crossed 30-35%. Whether we have achieved herd immunity or not, only experts can say. But we are moving towards herd immunity,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the downward trend in coronavirus in Delhi was achieved due to his three-pronged strategy – home isolation, testing and significantly increasing oxygen-supported beds. He said home isolation was the most significant takeaway from the Delhi Model.

Kejriwal said that migrant labourers were returning. “Earlier, they left as numbers in Delhi were rising, now they are returning as numbers in their native states are rising,” he added.

On the resumption of metro services in Delhi, the CM said, “I feel Delhi is ready to open its Metro seeing the number of cases today. We will talk to the Centre.”

Delhi sero-survey results

According to the newly published survey conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 percent, indicating that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic. The survey was conducted from 27 June 2020, to 10 July 2020.

Nearly six months into the epidemic, over 43 lakh people may have been affected in Delhi, which has several pockets of dense population. It is being said that the proactive efforts taken by the Modi government to prevent the spread of infection, including a prompt lockdown, effective containment and surveillance measures like contact tracing and tracking, addition to the citizen’s compliance to regulations has helped in limiting the spread.

Experts says antigens may not provide long lasting immunity

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is eager to get back to normalcy claiming that at least one-third of Delhi’s population has achieved ‘herd immunity’, experts have advised the authorities to be cautious stating that antibodies in mildly symptomatic coronavirus patients will fade away quickly, which may not provide lasting immunity to them.

Reportedly, the antibodies of the mildly affected coronavirus patients may not offer much lasting protection against future infections, indicating that herd immunity may not provide safety against another onslaught of the pandemic.

According to a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine, the antibodies taken from the blood of 34 patients who had mild symptoms did not require intensive care but only needed two supplemental oxygen and received HIV medication.

The researchers found that the antibody levels fell quickly after they recovered, with a half-life of about 73 days between the infection and recovery frames. The loss of antibodies occurred much faster than with SARS, an earlier type of coronavirus infection that caused an outbreak in 2002-03.

Most importantly, the mildly infected people may not have lasting COVID-19 antibodies and most cases of COVID-19 around the world are mildly symptomatic – which means that most population in the world may have the risk of contracting the infection one more time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
News Reports

Karan Acharya, the artist behind the Rudra Hanuman portrait, puts life into the cloud, wins hearts

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Acharya is the same artist who's "Rudra Hanuman" poster had given a lot of heartburns to the usual coterie of liberals
Read more

Congress, India Today get together to promote Rahul Gandhi, end up adding imaginary zeroes in social media views. Read details

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In their haste to 're-launch' Rahul Gandhi for the nth time, India Today and Congress IT Cell added imaginary zeroes to the number of views, mistaking millions as crores.

Fact-check: No, Govt of India is not selling 3 Khadi masks for Rs 999

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, several social media users took to Twitter to share images of an advertisement put out by a certain seller, who claims to be selling three Khadi masks for Rs.999.

Haryana man Jumma arrested after confessing that he killed his 5 children over the last 5 years

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After bodies of two teenage sisters found in a canal, their father Jumma confesses that he killed them and 3 other children earlier

Bengaluru: Municipal officials barricade residences of coronavirus patients by nailing tin sheets on doors, removes it after uproar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BBMP officials nailed tin sheets on the doors of two residences in Bengaluru after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan political crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs debunk claims made by CM Ashok Gehlot of being held hostage by the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel leaders emphasised that Ashok Gehlot must step down from his Chief Ministerial position in the larger interest of the Congress party.
Read more
News Reports

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi is moving towards herd immunity, experts caution saying antibodies may fade away quickly

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is moving towards herd immunity & one-third population developed antibodies against coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: Despite 10-day lockdown, Pune’s COVID-19 woes turn from bad to worse

OpIndia Staff -
Pune registered highest single-day spike in the number of cases on the penultimate day of the 10-day lockdown imposed by administration
Read more
Politics

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot threatens mass uprising against the governor, Congress MLAs protest outside Raj Bhawan

OpIndia Staff -
Gehlot has met governor Kalraj Mishra. The governor was also seen interacting with the protesting MLAs in the Raj Bhawan premises.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter’s PIL against Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan dismissed by Allahabad High Court

OpIndia Staff -
The Allahabad High Court quashed the plea filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale observing that the entire petition was filed on the basis of assumptions.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir speaks on Matiullah abduction case, hints at ISI and the army facilitating intimidation of media persons

OpIndia Staff -
Hamid Mir informed that he was unsure about the role of 'non-civilian' authority in the forced disappearance of Matiullah Jan, until segments of his show were 'censored' by those who have been 'historically' accused of executing such abductions.
Read more
News Reports

Karan Acharya, the artist behind the Rudra Hanuman portrait, puts life into the cloud, wins hearts

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Acharya is the same artist who's "Rudra Hanuman" poster had given a lot of heartburns to the usual coterie of liberals
Read more

Connect with us

237,331FansLike
414,384FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com