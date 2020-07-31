A minor girl was abducted on gunpoint while she was returning from the market with her father. The incident took place on July 26 (Sunday) in Begusarai’s Bhikan Chak village that falls under Bachhwara police station. Dinesh, the father of the minor girl said that around 5 pm, seven people, including a female, approached them in a Bolero car while they were crossing the Panchayat Bhavan in Behrampur in Mansurchak Block in Begusarai district and took away his daughter on gunpoint.

The main accused, Nazmul had allegedly told the girl’s father that had it been Pakistan, they would have taken the girl from the house itself.

Dinesh said that out of the seven accused, he recognised four of them. The main accused, Izmul Khan alias Nazmul alias Aryan and his accomplice, Mohammad Narool Ansari, Mohammad Munaffar Anjum Ansari alias Chand and Farat, whom Dinesh has named in his complaint were from his neighbouring village.

The copy of complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar Pandit

According to Dinesh Kumar Pandit, he had gone to the Mansurchak market with his minor daughter to buy stuff for a festival. While they were returning from the market, at around 5 in the evening, a Bolero car, which had no number plate, stopped near them. Seven people, including a woman, got out of the car. While the men held Dinesh tight, the woman pushed his daughter inside the car.

When Dinesh objected, the men pointed their pistols at him and threatened him with dire consequences if they tried to make a noise. Nazmul told him that if it were Pakistan, he would have abducted the girl from the house itself. Warning him against telling anybody about the incident, the group then sped away with his daughter.

Family threatened that their daughter would be sold off in Bangladesh and pushed into prostitution

In his complaint, Dinesh further wrote that after the incident, he along with his wife visited Izmul Khan alias Nazmul alias Aryan’s house where they found his mother Haseena Khatun. When they tried to apprise Haseena Khatun about the incident, she gathered a mob with her screams and began to abuse and beat up the couple. Snatching Dinesh’s wife’s gold mangal sutra, Haseena threatened the couple that she would sell their daughter in Bangladesh and push her into prostitution if they don’t leave immediately. Dinesh recollected how they returned home dejected.

Then on July 30 (Thursday), around 10 am, a stranger visited their house. He had come on a motorcycle which, again, did not have a number plate. The visiter told the couple that he knew about the abduction and if they wanted their daughter to be safe, Dinesh should come with him. He then took the minor girl’s father to an isolated place where he asked him to arrange for Rs 2 lakhs within two days and give it to Haseena Khatun. He threatened Dinesh that his daughter would be sold off in Bangladesh if he failed to give the ransom amount to Hassena Khatun within the stipulated time, said Dinesh.

When OpIndia reached out to Dinesh, he confirmed that while he knew Nazmul and few other abductors, his daughter did not know Nazmul and any of his accomplice.

Dinesh confirmed that he has received no call since the incident either from his daughter or her abductors.

When OpIndia got in touch with Dinesh for the first time, he had alleged that the police have not been cooperating with him. The troubled father conformed said that the police had not given him any receipt against the complaint he had submitted and had been making excuses in order to avoid him.

However, when we called him up again after a few hours, Dinesh, confirmed, in his sceptical tone, that though an FIR has been lodged against his complaint, he has no news of his daughter yet.

According to a report by Swarjya, the station house officer (SHO) at Bachhwara police station said that a first information report (FIR), numbered- 58/2020, was registered in the case late last night.

Though the named accused have been booked under IPC sections 366, 323, 341, 379, 384 and 504, for kidnapping and causing hurt, among other offences, the police have not invoked POCSO Act yet as the probe is on, said the SHO.

“We have called the girl’s father for further questioning. He had verbally informed us about the child’s disappearance on 26 July itself. Our teams are already looking for her,” he said.

Shubham Bhardwaj, state co-convener of Bajrang Dal for north Bihar, said that usually, the police hesitate to act in such cases citing communal nature of the crime, but the organisation staged a demonstration outside the police thana on 30 July demanding urgent action in the matter. Terming this incident a case of ”Love Jihad” Bhardwaj said that the Bihar government has been “appeasing” Muslims to the limit that they are brazenly indulging in crimes against Hindus.