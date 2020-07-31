Friday, July 31, 2020
Home News Reports Had it been Pakistan, would have taken her from your house: The full story...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Had it been Pakistan, would have taken her from your house: The full story of what happened when Nazmul kidnapped Dinesh’s daughter at gunpoint

In his complaint, Dinesh wrote that after the incident, he along with his wife visited Izmul Khan alias Nazmul alias Aryan's house where they found his mother Haseena Khatun. When they tried to apprise Haseena Khatun about the incident, she gathered a mob with her screams and began to abuse and beat up the couple. Snatching Dinesh's wife's gold mangal sutra, Haseena threatened the couple that she would sell their daughter in Bangladesh and push her into prostitution if they don’t leave immediately.

Jhankar Mohta

Also Read

Jhankar Mohta
Minor Hindu girl kidnapped on gunpoint in Bihar's Begusarai
Representational Image (courtesy: The News Fact)
9

A minor girl was abducted on gunpoint while she was returning from the market with her father. The incident took place on July 26 (Sunday) in Begusarai’s Bhikan Chak village that falls under Bachhwara police station. Dinesh, the father of the minor girl said that around 5 pm, seven people, including a female, approached them in a Bolero car while they were crossing the Panchayat Bhavan in Behrampur in Mansurchak Block in Begusarai district and took away his daughter on gunpoint.

The main accused, Nazmul had allegedly told the girl’s father that had it been Pakistan, they would have taken the girl from the house itself.

Dinesh said that out of the seven accused, he recognised four of them. The main accused, Izmul Khan alias Nazmul alias Aryan and his accomplice, Mohammad Narool Ansari, Mohammad Munaffar Anjum Ansari alias Chand and Farat, whom Dinesh has named in his complaint were from his neighbouring village.

The copy of complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar Pandit
The copy of complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar Pandit

Begusarai’s minor girl abducted on gunpoint while returning from market

According to Dinesh Kumar Pandit, he had gone to the Mansurchak market with his minor daughter to buy stuff for a festival. While they were returning from the market, at around 5 in the evening, a Bolero car, which had no number plate, stopped near them. Seven people, including a woman, got out of the car. While the men held Dinesh tight, the woman pushed his daughter inside the car.

When Dinesh objected, the men pointed their pistols at him and threatened him with dire consequences if they tried to make a noise. Nazmul told him that if it were Pakistan, he would have abducted the girl from the house itself. Warning him against telling anybody about the incident, the group then sped away with his daughter.

Family threatened that their daughter would be sold off in Bangladesh and pushed into prostitution

In his complaint, Dinesh further wrote that after the incident, he along with his wife visited Izmul Khan alias Nazmul alias Aryan’s house where they found his mother Haseena Khatun. When they tried to apprise Haseena Khatun about the incident, she gathered a mob with her screams and began to abuse and beat up the couple. Snatching Dinesh’s wife’s gold mangal sutra, Haseena threatened the couple that she would sell their daughter in Bangladesh and push her into prostitution if they don’t leave immediately. Dinesh recollected how they returned home dejected.

Then on July 30 (Thursday), around 10 am, a stranger visited their house. He had come on a motorcycle which, again, did not have a number plate. The visiter told the couple that he knew about the abduction and if they wanted their daughter to be safe, Dinesh should come with him. He then took the minor girl’s father to an isolated place where he asked him to arrange for Rs 2 lakhs within two days and give it to Haseena Khatun. He threatened Dinesh that his daughter would be sold off in Bangladesh if he failed to give the ransom amount to Hassena Khatun within the stipulated time, said Dinesh.

When OpIndia reached out to Dinesh, he confirmed that while he knew Nazmul and few other abductors, his daughter did not know Nazmul and any of his accomplice. 

Dinesh confirmed that he has received no call since the incident either from his daughter or her abductors.

When OpIndia got in touch with Dinesh for the first time, he had alleged that the police have not been cooperating with him. The troubled father conformed said that the police had not given him any receipt against the complaint he had submitted and had been making excuses in order to avoid him.

However, when we called him up again after a few hours, Dinesh, confirmed, in his sceptical tone, that though an FIR has been lodged against his complaint, he has no news of his daughter yet.

According to a report by Swarjya, the station house officer (SHO) at Bachhwara police station said that a first information report (FIR), numbered- 58/2020, was registered in the case late last night. 

Though the named accused have been booked under IPC sections 366, 323, 341, 379, 384 and 504, for kidnapping and causing hurt, among other offences, the police have not invoked POCSO Act yet as the probe is on, said the SHO.

“We have called the girl’s father for further questioning. He had verbally informed us about the child’s disappearance on 26 July itself. Our teams are already looking for her,” he said.

Shubham Bhardwaj, state co-convener of Bajrang Dal for north Bihar, said that usually, the police hesitate to act in such cases citing communal nature of the crime, but the organisation staged a demonstration outside the police thana on 30 July demanding urgent action in the matter. Terming this incident a case of ”Love Jihad” Bhardwaj said that the Bihar government has been “appeasing” Muslims to the limit that they are brazenly indulging in crimes against Hindus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jhankar Mohta
Searched termsBihar cases, Bihar kidnap, Hindu girls kidnapped

Trending now

News Reports

Had it been Pakistan, would have taken her from your house: The full story of what happened when Nazmul kidnapped Dinesh’s daughter at gunpoint

Jhankar Mohta -
A minor girl was abducted on gunpoint while she was returning from the market with her father. The alleged incident took place on July 26 in Begusarai’s Bhikan Chak village that falls under Bachhwara police station.
Read more
Opinions

July 30: When 15,000 Indian ‘liberals’ paid tribute to a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
You remember Yakub Memon. He and his friends carried out the 1993 serial blasts, in which 257 people were killed. This is how he was eulogised.
Read more

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Editor's picks Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Had it been Pakistan, would have taken her from your house: The full story of what happened when Nazmul kidnapped Dinesh’s daughter at gunpoint

Jhankar Mohta -
A minor girl was abducted on gunpoint while she was returning from the market with her father. The alleged incident took place on July 26 in Begusarai’s Bhikan Chak village that falls under Bachhwara police station.
Read more
Politics

Congress imploding: Sparks fly during RS meeting, questions raised on if party was ‘sabotaged’, rebels support Modi’s NEP

OpIndia Staff -
In a Rajya Sabha meeting convened and chaired by Sonia Gandhi, sparks flew between the young leaders and party veterans over the accountability of party's numerous debacles
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Lord Shiva idol all set to be returned to India, was smuggled to UK in 2003 years after being stolen from Ghateswar Temple: Here...

OpIndia Staff -
A team of experts from the ASI had visited London in 2017 and confirmed that the same statue of Lord Shiva was stolen from Rajasthan in 1998
Read more
News Reports

To investigate or not to investigate: How Rajdeep Sardesai exposed his hypocrisy in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after taking a completely different stand in...

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai wants Sushant Singh Rajput death probe to stop, does not want the truth like he wanted in Justice Loya's death
Read more
News Reports

‘Masjid can’t be built on donated land. Build a school or hospital instead’: Hindu saint tells Sunni Waqf Board

OpIndia Staff -
The mahant stated that since prayers from a Mosque built on donated land doesn't get accepted, the Sunni Waqf Board should build a school or hospital on the allocated site instead.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s party was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide, they had a heated argument: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
Opinions

July 30: When 15,000 Indian ‘liberals’ paid tribute to a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
You remember Yakub Memon. He and his friends carried out the 1993 serial blasts, in which 257 people were killed. This is how he was eulogised.
Read more
News Reports

Turkey has been funding anti-India activities, Erdogan vying to become the leader of Islamic nations: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Erdogan's regime has been funding many religious seminars in India to radicalise Muslims and taking them on full-expense covered trips to Turkey for further indoctrination.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry
Read more

Connect with us

238,126FansLike
418,491FollowersFollow
285,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com