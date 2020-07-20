On Sunday, 19 July, it was reported that the 15-year-old sister of a BJP booth President in West Bengal was allegedly abducted from her home, raped and murdered in Chopragaj in Uttar Dinajpur. However, the Dinajpur police have now revealed that there were no signs of physical or sexual assault and that the minor had died due to consumption of poison.

The family of the teen, meanwhile, claimed that the girl was gang-raped and murdered.

“Inquest by a magistrate and videography of the Post Mortem was done. As per the PM report cause of death is “effect of poison”. No injury marks anywhere in the body has been found. There is no sign of sexual or physical assault,” said West Bengal police.

BJP accused Trinamool Congress worker Feroze Ali

It is pertinent to note that the BJP had pinned the blame of the gruesome act on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress worker Feroze Ali. BJP General Secretary (Uttar Dinajpur) Surjit Sen said that Trinamool Congress is behind the abduction, rape, and murder of the minor girl. The official handle of the BJP unit of West Bengal had tweeted that the 15-year-old girl was raped by one Feroze Ali.

However, the WB police said that the minor girl’s autopsy report confirmed that there were no marks of any physical injury on the body of the girl. A report by India Today also quoted a highly placed sources in the district as saying that there is no mention of any kind of injury or any attempt of sexual advances in the post mortem report.

BJP and villagers protest, block National Highway

Violence had erupted in the Chopra area in the North Dinajpur of West Bengal after a dead body of a 15-year old girl was found on July 19, 2020 (Sunday). The villagers and the BJP supporters protested against the heinous crime by blocking the National Highway-31 and burning tyres at Kalagarh in North Dinajpur. This resulted in a heavy traffic jam in the area. When the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) reached the spot, the BJP workers gheraoed him and displayed their angst.

Rape and murder was alleged

The protesting locals and the family of the victim had alleged that the 15-year-old sister of a BJP booth President was taken to an abandoned place near Chopragaj in Sonarpur Gram Panchayat. Reportedly, the 10th std student was then raped and poisoned by the perpetrators. They fled the scene after dumping her body at the abandoned place which is located close to her house. After the girl went missing, locals began searching for her. She was found in an unconscious state at the deserted place. She was rushed to a primary healthcare centre in Chopragaj’s Dalua block. When her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where she was declared dead.