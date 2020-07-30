Thursday, July 30, 2020
Brinda Karat writes to Amit Shah seeking action against IPS officer M Nageswara Rao for pointing out vilification of Hinduism in Indian history

Brinda Karat also cast aspersions on Rao and said that his statements will make him eligible to join the BJP or the RSS after he retires from service on 31st July.

OpIndia Staff

Brinda Karat writes to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against IPS Officer M Nageswara Rao
2

Communist leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah accusing serving IPS officer M Nageswara Rao of ‘violating service rules’ for pointing out the hostility towards Hinduism in the existing education system. In her letter to the Home Minister, Karat alleged that the fact that Indian history, which communists believe to be their domain and consider themselves ‘experts’, has been distorted is ‘politically motivated’. Karat further alleged that IPS Rao’s comments go against the spirit of constitution and ‘incite communal feelings’.

Karat’s contention against IPS Rao’s statement was also the fact that he pointed out how former Eduction Minister and Congress leader Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was in charge of education for 20 out of first 30 years of Indian independence till 1977, is an attack on minorities. Whereas, Rao had simply pointed out that the academic space which is patronised by the left leaders have always sidelined pro-Hindu nationalist scholars.

Karat alleged that pointing out vilification of Hinduism in Indian education system has “insulted heroic freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and other notable educationists belonging mainly to the Muslim community using derogatory language against them and inciting feelings of enmity between two communities.” She accused Rao of making politically motivated public statements for crediting the VHP and RSS of ‘re-Hinduisation’ of Hindu society.

She then cast aspersions on Rao and said that his statements will make him eligible to join the BJP or the RSS after he retires from service on 31st July. She then insisted that Rao, who tweeted this while being in service, must be charge sheeted for violating the service rules and also prosecuted under the relevant sections of the IPC.

She also wrote to Delhi Police and asked them to file an FIR against Rao under Sec 153A and 295A of the IPC. “Words, language, tenor and intention is to cause enmity and hostility between communities and to incite feelings of hatred against Muslims,” she said in her letter addressed to the Mandir Marg Police Station SHO, Delhi Police Commissioner and DCP, New Delhi.

“He has also referred to ‘left’ historians in the most derogatory terms,” she said in her letter urging the Delhi Police to file an FIR against him.

