Sunday, July 26, 2020
Home News Reports This is why the American editor of The Wire wants to silence IPS officer...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

This is why the American editor of The Wire wants to silence IPS officer Nageswara Rao

Nageswara Rao highlighted the fact that there is an organised attempt underway to relegate the Hindu Civilisation to the dustbins of history. According to him, there is a deliberate to deny Hindus knowledge of their history and vilify Hinduism as a collection of superstitions.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Siddharth Varadarajan lashed out at M Nageswara rao
328

Founding Editor at The Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan, has hit out at former interim-director of CBI M Nageswara Rao after the latter spoke out against what he calls “Project Abarahamosation of Hindu Civilisation”. American citizen Varadarajan took great offence at the IPS officer for exercising his freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

In the tweet in question, Nageswara Rao highlighted the fact that there is an organised attempt underway to relegate the Hindu Civilisation to the dustbins of history. According to him, there is a deliberate to deny Hindus knowledge of their history and vilify Hinduism as a collection of superstitions.

Nageswara Rao also says that the education system has been Abrahamised and so have been the media and entertainment industry. He said an attempt has been made to shame Hindus about their identity and consequently, if the glue of Hinduism ceases to exist, then Hindu society withers away.

Furthermore, the IPS officer attached four photos to his tweet which highlights the phases in which subversive elements attempted to undermine Hindu society. In the first phase, the attached picture says that the Ministry of Education was under the hands of people such as Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Humayun Kabir and Nurul Hassan and leftists.

1st ohase of deracination of Hindus according to M Nageswara Rao

During this phase, there was the distortion of history at an industrial scale and an attempt to whitewash the crimes of the genocidal Muslim invaders. Leftist and pro-minority academicians and scholars were patronised by the government while their Hindu Nationalist counterparts were deliberately sidelined.

Nageswara Rao calls the 1980s the phase of ‘inadvertent re-Hinduisation’. During this phase, the Ram Janmabhoomi gates were opened and the appearance of television shows such as Ramanand’s Ramayan and Lav-Kush ‘re-Hinduised’ Hindu society on a massive scale. Furthermore, “the sustained hard work of RSS/VHP” aided in the same.

Image Source: M Nageswara Rao/Twitter

Nageswara Rao says the second phase of the deracination of Hindus began from 1990s after “Anti-Hindus understood the process of re-Hinduisation in 1980s”. The Anti-Hindus, he says, “started an intensive and extensive de-Hinduisation of every aspect of education and public institution.”

The IPS officer says that de-Hinduisation is underway at a massive scale in mass media, art, literature, entertainment and cinemas. He said, “In fact, Cinemas have gone a step ahead by Christo-Islamisation- one hardly finds Hindu imagery nowadays but Christo-Islamic imagery is in abundance both in lyrics & visuals even though the plot and characters are Hindu.”

Second phase of deracination of Hindus according to Nageswara Rao

While people may disagree with individual components of the officer’s reasoning, hardly anyone will disagree with the fact that there is a concerted attempt underway to undermine Hinduism. Similarly, it is widely recognised that Indian history has been distorted and the crimes of the Islamic invaders have been deliberately whitewashed. Even ‘secular liberal’ intellectuals bemoan the fact that history was distorted due to politics which they blame for the rise of Hindutva in the country.

The abundance of anti-Hindu propaganda on platforms such as Netflix and even Bollywood movies, something we have reported on extensively, is testament to the accuracy of the assertions made by Nageswara Rao. In addition to this, the manner in which the mainstream media covered the anti-Hindu Deli Riots and the frequency with which it spreads fake news to undermine Hinduism further proves his assertions as well.

The hysterics of Varadarajan, no doubt, was exacerbated by Rao’s usage of the term ‘Christo-Islamisation’. The term refers to the alliance between the two monotheistic religions to undermine the Hindu Civilisation. It is known that such an alliance exists. For instance, after the CAA was passed by the Indian Parliament, Christian organisations and priests opposed the Act for the persecuted minorities of three neighbouring Islamic countries even though it had the provision for Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The protests against the CAA was the biggest demonstration of the alliance between Christian and Muslim fundamentalists. Furthermore, it is also known that Christian missionary organisations from abroad fund missionaries to convert Hindus in India and Islamic organisations radicalisation of Muslim youth in the country. Thus, there was hardly anything extraordinarily controversial about what Nageshwar Rao said.

Yet, Siddharth Varadarajan and certain other ’eminent citizens’ of the country descended upon the high ranking official and ascribed personal motives to his comments. The objective, quite clearly, is to paint as a ‘conspiracy theory’ the obvious threat to the Hindu Civilisation. Thus, in order to keep Hindus oblivious to the threat to their way of life, it is of paramount importance to paint such observations a consequence of ‘communal bigotry’.

Ironically, with his frenzied proclamations, Siddharth Varadarajan only further proved Nageswara Rao correct in his statements. Amusingly enough, it was only today that The Wire published an article where it was claimed that Muslims have a greater claim over India than the Hindu community. Thus, quite clearly, the founding-editor of The Wire is greatly bothered only because the nefarious designs of his ilk have been found out.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssiddharth varadarajan

Trending now

Interviews

Afghan journalist and founder of Khaama Press talks about Talibanisation, ISI involvement in terror and evolving India-Afghanistan relations

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
This is an exclusive interview with a rising star of Afghanistan – Khushnood Nabizada, political expert, journalist and owner as well as founding editor of The Khaama Press News Agency, the largest online news service of Afghanistan.
Read more
Opinions

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Congress treated Atal Bihari Vajpayee no better than they treat PM Modi

Abhishek Banerjee -
It is July 26, which is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Who is celebrating? The whole country for sure. But did you know that it wasn’t always like that?
Read more

Left dominated Wikipedia displays bias against conservative voices yet again, ‘downgrades’ reliability of Fox News after ‘discussion’ by Wiki Editors

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While most editors on Wikipedia said that regular news reports of Fox News are unbiased, admins downgraded its reliability

No, controversial SP leader Azam Khan is not threatening Jal Samadhi if not invited to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: A fact check

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Azam Khan who wants to attend Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir is not the SP leader, but the president of Muslim Kar Sevak Manch

The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP

Opinions Nivan Sadh -
The Wire on 22nd July published a piece by turn-coat NCP worker Jay Kholiya on the opinion section of its website, where he wrote about his reason for leaving ABVP

The Wire and Shashi Tharoor say Muslims have a greater claim on India than Hindus: Why this notion needs to be mocked and dismissed

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Wire columnist claims Muslims have greater claim to India than Hindus because they bury their dead, Shashi Tharoor agrees

Recently Popular

Politics

Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV.
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
Opinions

Suicide or Murder? As officials rule out any foul play, some questions are yet to be answered

Meena Das Narayan -
The mysterious death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms.
Read more
News Reports

Azam Khan pledges to take jal-samadhi in Saryu river if not invited for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

Jinit Jain -
Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch president Azam Khan says he will take jal samadhi if not invited Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Media

The Quint defends LGBT activists who exposed children to sexual imagery, advertised colouring book with nude women masturbating to students

K Bhattacharjee -
The Quint deliberately whitewashed the brainwashing of the children into the toxic ideology of gender identity politics.
Read more
Media

The Wire and Shashi Tharoor say Muslims have a greater claim on India than Hindus: Why this notion needs to be mocked and dismissed

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire columnist claims Muslims have greater claim to India than Hindus because they bury their dead, Shashi Tharoor agrees
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

This is why the American editor of The Wire wants to silence IPS officer Nageswara Rao

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan, has hit out at former interim-director of CBI M Nageswara Rao after the latter spoke out against what he calls "Project Abarahamosation of Hindu Civilisation".
Read more
News Reports

“Muslims have raped at least 5 lakh Kaffirs in the UK in last 40 years,” says survivor of Pakistani grooming gangs- Read excruciating details

OpIndia Staff -
The medical practitioner highlighted how the grooming gangs use 'scriptures' to justify rape after a young girl hits her period.
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest Md Ismail gets for duping Coronavirus patients, media gives it a ‘Hindu spin’ by calling him ‘fake baba’

OpIndia Staff -
Cyberabad police have arrested Mohammed Ismail, a 50-year-old godman, for claiming to treat Coronavirus patients
Read more
News Reports

Out of the oven, into the frying pan: Even after quitting Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi mimics Rahul Gandhi’s asininity, spreads fake news on Shramik trains

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chaturvedi confuses revenue with profit, wrongly claims Railways made profit from Shramik Special trains
Read more
News Reports

Balasaheb’s legacy undone: ‘Secular’ Uddhav Thackeray says that Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be done via video conferencing

OpIndia Staff -
Uddhav Thackeray says Ram Bhakts cannot be stopped to attend Bhoomi Poojan, therefore it should be done via video conferencing
Read more
News Reports

Even after Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgement, Bloomberg calls Ram Janmabhoomi a ‘disputed site’

OpIndia Staff -
Bloomberg expressed its disappointment over Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi site and referred to it as a 'disputed' site
Read more
News Reports

From Shamshad trapping Priya impersonating a Hindu to killing her and her daughter: The complete story of the Meerut love jihad case

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Priya's best friend Chanchal narrates the incidents that led to the brutal murder of the mother-daughter duo Priya and Kashish in love jihad
Read more
Interviews

Afghan journalist and founder of Khaama Press talks about Talibanisation, ISI involvement in terror and evolving India-Afghanistan relations

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
This is an exclusive interview with a rising star of Afghanistan – Khushnood Nabizada, political expert, journalist and owner as well as founding editor of The Khaama Press News Agency, the largest online news service of Afghanistan.
Read more
Opinions

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Congress treated Atal Bihari Vajpayee no better than they treat PM Modi

Abhishek Banerjee -
It is July 26, which is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Who is celebrating? The whole country for sure. But did you know that it wasn’t always like that?
Read more
News Reports

‘For people like me, India was home and always will be’: Afghan Sikh who migrated to India in 1994 at the start of the...

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Iqbal Singh migrated to India from Afghanistan during the initial stages of the civil war. His daughter was around a year old when they came to India.
Read more

Connect with us

237,513FansLike
415,820FollowersFollow
281,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com