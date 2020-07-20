Monday, July 20, 2020
Chopragaj murder case: Questions raised over a post mortem report made in ‘hurry’ and the mysterious discovery of a corpse. Read details

The Chopragaj area in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal has been in a state of chaos ever since Sunday after the sister of BJP booth President was found in an unconscious state at an abandoned place.

Chopra Murder Case leaves behind a trail of unanswered questions
Chaos over death of the minor girl (Photo Credits: Asianet News)
The Chopragaj area in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal has been in a state of chaos ever since Sunday after the sister of BJP booth President was found in an unconscious state at an abandoned place. It was initially reported that she was raped and poisoned. The BJP had accused the Trinamool Congress of being involved in the crime. The supporters protested against the heinous crime by blocking the National Highway-31. In a bizarre turn of events, the Dinajpur police ruled out the charges of rape.

Following the revelation by the Dinajpur police on Sunday night that the deceased 16-year-old minor was not subjected to any ‘physical or sexual assault’, questions are now being raised about the ‘hushed’ autopsy report and the trend in West Bengal to classify mysterious causes of death as ‘suicide’.

On Monday, BJP leader Raja Bandyopadhyay questioned whether a girl who wants to consume poison will strip herself before her death. “If someone consumes poison, will she sleep in the open with no clothes? Is this possible?”, he was quoted as saying. Earlier, it was reported that the cops recovered a money bag, Aadhar card, and a mobile phone from the crime scene.

Besides, a bicycle was also found at some distance from the crime scene. The BJP politician asked, “The police have seized several items from the spot. Aren’t these items significant during the probe? There is no investigation.”

The Hushed autopsy reports

A week ago, the dead body of a BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging from the rooftop of a closed tea stall. The ‘hushed’ post-mortem report claimed that his death was due to effects of hanging. “The report says he died due to the effects of hanging. And then it goes on saying that his neck bone (hyoid) and cartilage (thyroid) are intact. How can it be possible? Why are the police probing the incident with pre-conclusion thoughts in mind? How can the SP, without visiting the spot, say that it is a case of suicide?” BJP MP Jayprakash Narayan had said.

While pointing out this alleged conspiracy to conduct autopsies rapidly, Raja Bandyopadhyay said, “You have seen the case of Debendra. His body was sent for post-mortem in the morning but the autopsy report was available before night. The case is similar here. Go and ask experts. It is impossible to get a complete post-mortem report before 12-14 days. This is a nefarious game plan by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal to deceive people by labelling such deaths as suicides.”

As per reports, the family of the victim were also not convinced with the results. They refused to accept her body on Sunday night and demanded for another round of post-mortem. The post-mortem report had claimed that the minor girl died due to poisoning and had no signs of sexual assault on her body.

The discovery of an ‘unidentified corpse’

Reportedly, on Monday, the dead body of a youth has been recovered from Nayanjuli in Chopragaj, an area adjoining the crime scene where the corpse of the sister of the BJP booth President was found. As per locals, the corpse belongs to the Feroz Ali, the primary accused in the rape and murder case of the 16-year-old girl. They suspect that the man has been beaten to death and his corpse has been dumped in a nearby waterbody to conceal his identity.

As per reports, Feroz had been missing ever since the heinous crime was committed. As such, the police had detained three people, including the father of the accused. After the corpse of a young man was discovered, the locals informed the police who then sent the body for post-mortem. However, the police officials have stated that nothing can be ascertained about the unidentified body until the investigation in the case is concluded.

Islampur SDO Alankita Pandey informed, “Ekti deh uddhar hoyecha. Seti kar keno see bisoya ekhono kichu Jana jai ni. tadanta shuru hoyecha (We have recovered a body. We have not yet been able to establish his identity. An investigation in the case is underway.)” So, the question remains: “If the body belongs to the accused Feroz Ali, then, who is the murderer now? And is it an act of vengeance?”

Body of the minor girl found in a deserted place

In a gruesome incident, the 16-year-old sister of a BJP booth President was abducted from her home, raped and murdered on Sunday morning in Chopragaj in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal. As per the reports, the sister of the BJP booth President was abducted in the wee hours of the morning by the perpetrators when she went out to use the toilet. She was found in an unconscious state at a deserted place near Chopragaj in Sonarpur Gram Panchayat. She was rushed to a primary healthcare center in Chopragaj’s Dalua block. When her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

