Congress doubles down on its ‘Brahmin card’ with the arrest of Vikas Dubey and encounter of his aides

Prasada's tweets are in line with earlier claims that leaders will stop short of painting the criminals as Brahmin heroes officially, but leave enough hints for workers and non-state actors to carry forward that propaganda.

OpIndia Staff

Congress leaders trying to stoke casteist fires in the Vikas Dubey case
Jitin Prasada (L) and Vikas Dubey (R)
249

Ever since the Uttar Pradesh police arrested the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey and encountered his aides, the Congress party has stepped-up its caste politics in the state in a hope that it could revive its fallen political fortunes and has now resorted to playing ‘Brahmin card’ to sympathise with the arrest of a notorious gangster and the death of his aides.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Thursday took to Twitter to question the role of the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Vikas Dubey case and the encounters of his aides, who were responsible for the killing of eight policemen and injuring several others.

Raising suspicion over the death of the aides of Vikas Dubey, Congress leader Jitin Prasada claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government was trying to ‘cover-up’ the Vikas Dubey case. He also alleged that the UP police had arrested the family members of Dubey’s henchmen, including Khushi Dubey, who was allegedly married just nine days earlier to Amar Dubey.

Image Source: Jitin Prasada

Trying to play Brahmin-card for political gains?

Questioning the role of UP Police, the Congress leader also alleged that the action of Uttar Pradesh police had resulted in Khushi Dubey becoming a widow. Further, he also stated that the encounter of Prabhat Mishra under arrest further proved that the government “did not want anyone left alive” to tell the real story.

“Khushi probably had no choice being married off to Amar and continues to suffer as a widow and facing police harassment. Get Vikas Dubey alive and expose the links and the rot in the system from top to bottom and justice prevails,” Jitin Prasada tweeted.

In fact, Prasada’s tweets are in line with earlier claims that leaders will stop short of painting the criminals as Brahmin heroes officially, but leave enough hints for workers and non-state actors to carry forward that propaganda.

Congress leaders attempting to woo Brahmins by highlight Vikas Dubey case

As soon as the manhunt to nab the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey began in Uttar Pradesh, there were reports that Congress party was attempting to use WhatsApp groups to paint the Yogi Government as ‘anti-brahmin’.

Linking the Vikas Dubey case to caste politics, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader in the state Jitin Prasada had claimed that atrocities on the Brahmin community had increased under the Yogi Adityanath government.

“There has been an attempt to sideline the community, and make it feel humiliated and insecure. The community is being made to struggle for justice and is facing step-motherly treatment. It”s being deprived of its rights and the need of the hour is to unite and fight for its identity,” Jitin Prasada had claimed.

He had also stated that he will use the ‘Brahmin Chetna Samvad’ to connect with the Brahmin community to discuss various issues pertaining to the community and find acceptable solutions to their problems.

It was reported that the Congress party is planning to use such platforms to highlight any punishment meted out to Vikas Dubey for his crimes and portray it as punishment handed out to ‘Brahmin Vikas Dubey’. Looking at Congress’ history with caste politics, it is only expected that the will try to exploit the prosecution of a wanted criminal in a last-ditch effort to revive their party in the state.

