Friday, July 24, 2020
Congress supporter’s PIL against Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan dismissed by Allahabad High Court

The High Court observed that there is no foundation for Saket Gokhale's claims and the entire petition is based on assumptions. The HC also stated that they expect the organisers and the Uttar Pradesh government will ensure that all the protocols including enforcing strict social distancing norms will be followed.

OpIndia Staff

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale with Rahul Gandhi
4

In a big setback for the anti-Hindu lobby in the Congress party, the Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale seeking a stay on the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on August 5.

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court quashed the plea filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale observing that the entire petition was filed on the basis of assumptions.

The petition was heard by the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Govind Mathura and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh on Friday.

Image courtesy: Allahabad HC website

Earlier, the Congress party supporter Saket Gokhale had filed in Allahabad High Court demanding a stay on the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Ayodhya claiming that it is a ‘violation of the coronavirus guidelines’.

The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale claimed that the Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya is a violation of the ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.

On the issue of historic event violating the coronavirus lockdown, the High Court observed that there is no foundation for the claims and the entire petition is based on assumptions. The HC also noted that they expect the organisers and the Uttar Pradesh government will ensure that all the protocols including enforcing strict social distancing norms will be followed.

“In the view of whatever stated above, we do not find any just reason to interfere in the matter. The writ petition is dismissed.” noted the Allahabad High Court bench.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event to be held on August 5, 150 to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees.

BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who was instrumental in shaping the Ram Mandir movement, is likely to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic event. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests – including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several CMs, asserting that all rules of social distancing will be followed.

The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in the next three years i.e by 2023.

