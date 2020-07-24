Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

With only days left for the historic event of Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on August 5, a Congress party supporter has filed in Allahabad High Court demanding a stay on the same by claiming that it is a ‘violation of the coronavirus guidelines’.

The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale claimed that the Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya is a violation of the ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.

I’ve filed a Letter PIL with the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya in view of the Unlock 2.0 guidelines & in the interest of public health during a pandemic.



Saket Gokhale, in his petition, claims that the Uttar Pradesh government cannot allow the event to be held as per the Centre’s guidelines. Taking to Twitter, Gokhale said ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines issued by the MHA clearly prohibited religious gatherings of any kind.

The Congress supporter has also filed an RTI with the MHA asking if an exemption was given to the event and on what grounds. Gokhale has regularly indulged in spreading misinformation and falsehood over social media while casting aspersions on the Modi government.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan event to be held on August 5, 150 to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees.

BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who was instrumental in shaping the Ram Mandir movement, is likely to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic event. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests – including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and social distancing norms will be followed.

The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in the next three years i.e by 2023. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.