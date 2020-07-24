Friday, July 24, 2020
Home News Reports Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

Gokhale has regularly indulged in spreading misinformation and falsehood over social media while casting aspersions on the Modi government.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress supporter Saket Gokhale with Rahul Gandhi
10

With only days left for the historic event of Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on August 5, a Congress party supporter has filed in Allahabad High Court demanding a stay on the same by claiming that it is a ‘violation of the coronavirus guidelines’.

The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale claimed that the Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya is a violation of the ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.

Saket Gokhale, in his petition, claims that the Uttar Pradesh government cannot allow the event to be held as per the Centre’s guidelines. Taking to Twitter, Gokhale said ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines issued by the MHA clearly prohibited religious gatherings of any kind.

The Congress supporter has also filed an RTI with the MHA asking if an exemption was given to the event and on what grounds. Gokhale has regularly indulged in spreading misinformation and falsehood over social media while casting aspersions on the Modi government.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan event to be held on August 5, 150 to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees.

BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who was instrumental in shaping the Ram Mandir movement, is likely to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic event. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests – including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and social distancing norms will be followed.

The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in the next three years i.e by 2023. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsram mandir bhumi pujan stay

Trending now

News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Body of Hindu saint found hanging from tree in temple premises in UP, locals allege he was murdered

OpIndia Staff -
Body of Balayogi Satyendra Anand Saraswati Maharaj found hanging from a tree in Veer Baba temple premises in Sultanpur in UP
Read more

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into...

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Punjaban and his accomplice were convicted under various sections of the IPC on July 16 and sentenced on July 22
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Body of Hindu saint found hanging from tree in temple premises in UP, locals allege he was murdered

OpIndia Staff -
Body of Balayogi Satyendra Anand Saraswati Maharaj found hanging from a tree in Veer Baba temple premises in Sultanpur in UP
Read more
News Reports

Govt of India bans Greta Thunberg ‘inspired’ Fridays For Future website after they spam Environment Minister’s mailbox

OpIndia Staff -
Action has been taken against the websites of 'Let India Breathe' and 'There is No Earth B', along with 'Fridays For Future'.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into...

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Punjaban and his accomplice were convicted under various sections of the IPC on July 16 and sentenced on July 22
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Body of man exhumed for autopsy a month after burial as family alleges murder by wife

OpIndia Staff -
Police exhumed the body of 33-year-old Mohd Nasir one month after the burial following his death on 24th June
Read more
News Reports

Times Now runs news claiming Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from COVID-19, Big B calls it ‘incorrigible lie’

OpIndia Staff -
Amitabh Bachchan stated that the claims made by Times Now are incorrect. He added that it is "irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie".
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he has not been invited to Ram Mandir Bhumi Pooja yet

OpIndia Staff -
"I have not been invited so far. Lord Rama should bless us and Delhiites," Arvind Kejriwal said about Ram Mandi Bhumi Pooja
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Government issues formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
The order grants Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army
Read more

Connect with us

237,300FansLike
414,018FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com