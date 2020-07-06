Monday, July 6, 2020
NIA files charge sheet Jammu and Kashmir tainted cop Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed and 4 others in a terror case

Last month, NIA had confirmed that it had "adequate evidence" against the rogue cop and would be filing a charge-sheet against him in due course of time. He was arrested under the anti-terror UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) law.

OpIndia Staff

NIA files charge sheet against Davinder Singh and 5 others in a terror case
4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday, filed a charge-sheet against 6 people, including Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and the Jammu and Kashmir tainted cop Davinder Singh. All have been charged in a terror case, reported ANI.

Last month, NIA had confirmed that it had “adequate evidence” against the rogue cop and would be filing a charge-sheet against him in due course of time. He was arrested under the anti-terror UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) law.

Davinder Singh granted bail by Delhi Court

Last month social media was abuzz with the liberals casting aspersions on the government and the police mechanism, insinuating that the disgraced cop was going to walk free after there were reports that the Court has granted bail to Davinder Singh and lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir. However, soon it was confirmed that the bail was awarded to Davinder Singh in a separate case and he would continue to remain in judicial custody in the NIA case. In a brief statement, a spokesperson of the NIA had confirmed that Davinder Singh continued to be in judicial custody in a case filed by the agency.

The suspended Jammu and Kashmir cop was escorting Naveed Mushtaq (alias Babu), a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and resident of Nazneenpora in Shopian district, and his associate Asif Ahmad, when he was arrested on 11 January at Kulgam. According to the police, Naveed Mushtaq was wanted in the killings of apple traders, drivers and labourers (a total of 11 people) in October last year. 

Davinder Singh’s terror connection

It was reported that DSP Davinder Singh, who was on the payroll of the Islamic terror organisation, had been taking money not only for transporting and sheltering Naveed but was also receiving money on a regular basis from the terrorist for extending assistance throughout the year. Singh was involved in multiple operations of trapping and killing militants or forcing their arrest or surrender. 

The other accused in the case are two Hizb-ul terrorists Naveed Mushtaq alias Babu, Rafi Ahmed Rather and lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir. The three were arrested with the DSP from a checkpoint on the highway at Wanpoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The fifth person to be arrested was Naveed’s brother Irfan Mushtaq. He was held on January 23 for allegedly being part of the conspiracy and the sixth accused arrested in the case was the ex-president of cross-LoC trade Tanveer Ahmed Wani.

OpIndia Staff -
