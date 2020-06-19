Friday, June 19, 2020
Fact Check: Will Davinder Singh walk out of jail after ‘bail was granted’ by a Delhi Court as liberals are insinuating?

Usual suspects had cast aspersions on the government and pretended that the disgraced cop was going to walk free.

OpIndia Staff

Davinder Singh was granted bail by a Delhi Court
Image Credit: DNA
313

Social media was abuzz today after news broke out that suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh had been granted bail by a Delhi Court after Delhi Police failed to file a charge-sheet within a stipulated time. He was arrested after he was found travelling with Islamic terrorists in the Jammu & Kashmir.

The Court granted bail to Davinder Singh and lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir in connection with the case filed against them by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. The bail was granted after the Court noted that the charge-sheet was not filed even after the mandatory statutory period of 90 days had passed. The accused had to furnish a personal bond of RS. 1 lakh each with two sureties of each amount.

The IO in the case submitted a status report before the Court and said, “investigation in the instant case has not been concluded yet, hence chargesheet has not been filed.” It is important to note that bail was granted by the Court only in the case filed by the Delhi Police. There is a separate case that was registered against him by the National Investigation Agency in which he has not been granted bail and thus, he will not be walking out of jail.

Usual suspects had cast aspersions on the government and pretended that the disgraced cop was going to walk free. However, it has now come to light that bail was awarded to Davinder Singh in a separate case and he will continue to remain in judicial custody in the NIA Case. The NIA assured that they have sufficient evidence against him and he will be charge-sheeted in due course.

The statement by NIA busts the narrative that certain individuals have invested heavily in ever since the news of bail broke out. Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire claimed that Delhi Police was so busy filing charge-sheets against the ‘activists’ in the Delhi Riots case that the disgraced cop had now gotten bail.

‘PIL’ Activist’ Prashant Bhushan went so far as to claim that Davinder Singh is a ‘blue-eyed boy’ of the government who was working on behalf of the ‘Deep State’.

Prashant Bhushan quote tweeted a tweet by Siddharth Varadarajan sharing a link to Th Wire report

Ashok Swain, a professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, insinuated that the bail was evidence that the Pulwama Terror Attack was orchestrated by the Indian government to ensure his reelection as Prime Minister. This is a claim he has repeatedly made in the past and Pakistan news channels had latched on to his tweets to absolve the country of all sins.

Tweet by ‘Professor’ Ashok Swain

Another individual who latched on the piece of news for their personal agenda was Prashant Kanojia. He is a habitual fake news peddler who was arrested in the past for making derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods. He had also equated Dalits to animals.

In the current instance, he said, “Terrorist gets bail and Activist lodged in Jail”, in an obvious effort to undermine the efforts of Delhi Police in bringing to justice those accused of inciting riots in the national capital.

Tweet by Prashant Kanojia on the bail that was awarded to Davinder Singh

Thus, a coordinated attempt was made to mislead the public regarding the matter. Despite the fact that there was never the possibility of Devender Singh walking free, usual suspects gave the impression that it was the case and based on their false premise, they reached far-fetched conclusions in order to target the Prime Minister and his government.

Davinder Singh was arrested along with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Asif Rather on the 11th of January when they were travelling together in a car. Later, it was reported that he was on the payroll of the Islamic terrorist organisation. Subsequently, his case was handed over to the NIA. The NIA had taken over the case on the 18th of January.

