Friday, July 3, 2020
Home Opinions Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and 'Jai Bheem Jai Meem', Vinod Kashyap was...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

They smashed his face in and murdered him because his bike had a Jai Shree Ram picture. That is all. He was killed because he was a Dalit. Because he was a Hindu.

Guest Author

Also Read

Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/
Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and 'Jai Bheem Jai Meem', Vinoy Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi
346

It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense in Delhi with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu riots and the news of terrible disturbances being broadcast in the media. By night gloom descended on the house of a Dalit in the area. This was the house of Vinod Kashyap a devout Shiv Bhakt, a man who was ready to help everyone.

His father Sri Chadda was in the army and their family had earned their respect in the neighbourhood. Vinod Kashyap was a man of strong will and was determined to excel in life. He started his life doing odd jobs he knew that his hard work only will decide his destiny and luck. When you work honestly for something, you gain expertise; you gain knowledge and become smart. This happened with Vinod Kashyap. His expertise, knowledge and skills helped him to climb the ladder of success. He first started to take odd electrical jobs, he was soon established and then over the years he built his own house got his son married. He lived a life he loved.

Every year he would take a month off, travelling with his Kanwar. He was very popular in the community. Of strong built and imposing personality which came from years of experience, he was a person who was remembered by the community in any hour of need. He was a much-demanded DJ the neighbours recall his favourite songs. Bhole Baba would always be humming Bum Bum Bhole in praise of Lord Shiva. His son Nitin Kumar whose nickname is Monu lived with his father along with his wife and son Yash. Monu also worked along with his father as a DJ. It was a perfect family happy and with dreams for future until the fateful night of 24 Feb 2020.  

The killing of a Dalit – Vinod Kashyap

On the night of 24 February 2020 the family of Vinod Kashyap was clearly disturbed as their grandchild Yash was suffering from high fever and it was not ebbing despite all the ‘desi ilaj’ which they had done. Vinod Kashyap’s Wife Madhu and daughter in law, both had been putting a wet cloth on the child’s forehead for the past two hours but the fever just wouldn’t let up. It was past 10 and thinking that the child’s condition might deteriorate in the night, Monu, decided to step out to get medicines. He could not see the suffering of the poor child.  

The rioting had already started in Brahmpuri area of North East Delhi, but then the medical shop Kalyan Medical Store was just around the corner. Monu recalls “I thought this is my place, my house, this can’t really be dangerous”. Vinod Kashyap, ever on the go, seeing his son going alone decided to go with him. It was 10.30 PM when both stepped out of the house never to return again as a duo. They both were riding the bike, Monu was driving. The streets were unusually empty and ominous but then this is MY ILAKA Monu recalls thinking. So many times the slogan Jai Bheem ..Jai Meem had reverberated in the air.  

But he was so wrong. As as they were going, suddenly a stone came and hit him on the head, the bike slipped and they both fell. All of a sudden from nowhere a crowd of over 200 men with stones, iron rods and sticks came surging in. There were warlike cries of Allah Hu Akbar and the crowd started to pelt stones.

Monu recalled with a shudder how the crowd closed in and started to hit in a frenzy. Monu got hit by stones and became semi-conscious, seeing no way to escape, he pretended to be dead. Presuming Monu to be dead, the crowd turned to Vinod Kashyap..the Shiv-Bhakt. They kept chanting Allah hu Akbar and Nara-e-Taqbeer as they smashed Vinod’s face with stones, rods and sticks. They smashed his face in and murdered him because his bike had a Jai Shree Ram picture. That is all. He was killed because he was a Dalit. Because he was a Hindu.

The man who always stood tall was now lying in the pool of blood. After Monu regained consciousness seeing his father he crawled up to him bleeding profusely, he could hardly see around. He inched up to his father and he could not believe that the man so strong is lying on the street. Monu shook his father. Social media images show him bleeding from his head trying to shake and slap his dead father into consciousness. He kept shouting ‘papa utho’, while his father gasped for air, clinging to life as it slipped and the Shiv Bhakt met his SHIVA.

Monu fell unconscious and was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Shastri Park on a scooty by his neighbour. He was given 40 stitches on his head and has survived, but is distraught for life. He still cries tears of blood as he recalls the incident. The whole house seems to be scared and scarred. The neighbours point out the road where the lynching took place. We were told that Vinod Kashyap made the mistake of crossing the ‘border’ that exists between Hindu and Muslim areas on Wazirabad road. 

Will Indians henceforth live in religious ghettos screaming their respective identities from the mastheads? Will the sound of gunfire and pelting stones wake up Indians from their daily sleep in its capital city? Will mundane tasks like buying medicines or daily bread become matters of life and death? In short, Is this the New Wagah?

(The article has been authored by Professor Vijita S Aggarwal who teaches at GGSIPU, Delhi)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/

Trending now

Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Opinions

The Shishupala Moment: Here is how antagonising India led by PM Modi could be China’s fatal mistake

K Bhattacharjee -
During his speech, which was littered with references to India's Hindu roots, Narendra Modi invoked Shri Krishna. He said that India worships Krishna in all His forms.
Read more

Pakistan: At least 19 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Saheb killed, read initial details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident occurred when the bus carrying the Sikh pilgrims collided with the Karachi-Lahore Shah Hussain Express in the Sheikhupura district of Pakistan.

How Power Sector Liberalisation in 2009 led to a Chinese monopoly, Rs 3 Trillion NPAs and crippled domestic manufacturing

Government and Policy Santanu Chakraborty -
The Union Power minister R K Singh this week said the government is planning to impose curbs on Chinese power-equipments as Indian firms can manufacture almost all critical items

Veer Bhogya Vasundhara, our enemies have seen your fire and fury: What PM Modi said in fiery speech to Jawans at Leh amidst India-China...

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi emphasised that peace is not a virtue that can be forced by the weak. Consistently, India is expanding its power on land, water and air.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrit Singh works for George Soros’ Open Society Justice Initiative

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Singh, the daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is associated with one of George Soros's initiatives.

Recently Popular

Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
News Reports

Nandi idol desecrated in Rajkot for “sensational” TikTok video, two people arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Police arrest Jayesh Chudasma and Dinesh Mahida for kicking a Nandi idol in Rajkot to make a sensational TikTok video
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi shares video to call PM Modi a liar, gets Congress workers, non-residents to act as Ladakhis

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi posted a video today, claiming that it contains testimonials from people from Ladakh saying that China has occupied Indian territory. Posting the tweet, the Gandhi scion insinuated that PM Modi is lying while claiming that China has not occupied Indian area.
Read more
Opinions

The Shishupala Moment: Here is how antagonising India led by PM Modi could be China’s fatal mistake

K Bhattacharjee -
During his speech, which was littered with references to India's Hindu roots, Narendra Modi invoked Shri Krishna. He said that India worships Krishna in all His forms.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: At least 19 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Saheb killed, read initial details

OpIndia Staff -
The incident occurred when the bus carrying the Sikh pilgrims collided with the Karachi-Lahore Shah Hussain Express in the Sheikhupura district of Pakistan.
Read more
Government and Policy

How Power Sector Liberalisation in 2009 led to a Chinese monopoly, Rs 3 Trillion NPAs and crippled domestic manufacturing

Santanu Chakraborty -
The Union Power minister R K Singh this week said the government is planning to impose curbs on Chinese power-equipments as Indian firms can manufacture almost all critical items
Read more
News Reports

Brave Hindus of Pakistan decide to defy Fatwa and go ahead with construction of Krishna temple in Islamabad

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Islamabad has decided to defy a fatwa issued by Muslim fundamentalists against construction of a Krishna temple in the city
Read more
News Reports

Medical college owned by Congress leader refuses to pay stipend to students, Rajdeep Sardesai blames PM Modi’s call to hail corona warriors

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa is the chairman of the governing body of the JJM hospital, Davanagere, which Rajdeep Sardesai had alluded to in his tweet for holding PM Modi responsible for the non-payment of stipends to its doctors.
Read more
News Reports

Japan stands in solidarity with India, says it opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by China

OpIndia Staff -
Japan delivers a powerful message to China that it will not accept any change in status-quo along the India-China border.
Read more

Connect with us

234,279FansLike
396,747FollowersFollow
267,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com