Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooq, accused in the Delhi Riots case and its alleged mastermind, could soon come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate, Zee News has reported. The Delhi Police has submitted his details to the ED. The ED has been informed that Faisal Farooq owns three schools and has numerous properties in Northeast Delhi.

Faisal Farooq reportedly has close links to Abdul Aleem, a close associate of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad. He is also said to have visited Deoband before the riots in the national capital. Earlier, the ED had launched an investigation into Tahir Hussain and Maulana Saad regarding their alleged money laundering.

On Monday, Faisal Farooqi was sent to a one-day judicial custody by a district and sessions court in Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav observed that the local conspiracy angle in the riots needs to be investigated. At the same time, he emphasised that all necessary precaution due to the Coronavirus situation needs to be observed.

Faisal Farooq involvement in Delhi Riots

During the riots in Delhi’s Dayalpur area of North-east Delhi, the rioters made Rajdhani school their stronghold. Faisal Farooq who was arrested for orchestrating riots is the owner of the Rajdhani school. Delhi police had arrested him along with 18 others. He was granted bail by a Court in June. A chargesheet has been filed against for his alleged involvement in the riots.

As per reports, the rioters were camping inside the Rajdhani school and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani school. They used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other projectile using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. The mob used ropes to climb down from the roof of Rajdhani school into the compound of DRP convent school and set the school on fire.