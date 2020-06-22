Monday, June 22, 2020
Home Editor's picks Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Rajdhani school owner Faisal Farooq gets bail, was accused of orchestrating...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Rajdhani school owner Faisal Farooq gets bail, was accused of orchestrating riots

While granting bail, the court observed that there was no prima-facie evidence to prove that Faisal Farooq had links with Pinjra Tod group, the Popular Front of India and Markaz, as alleged by the Delhi police.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar owned by Faisal Farooq, which became the den of terror
55

Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Faisal Farooq, the principal of Rajdhani Public School, who was arrested for allegedly orchestrating the anti-Hindu riots in North-East Delhi earlier this year. While granting bail, the court observed that there was no prima-facie evidence of Farooq’s links with Pinjra Tod group, the Popular Front of India and Markaz, as alleged by the Delhi police. The court also observed that there was no evidence to prove that Farooq was present at the spot at the time of the incident.

The Delhi police were investigating the assets of accused Faisal Farooq and his links with Nizamuddin Markaz. As per the investigation, the Delhi police had revealed that Faisal Farooq was in contact with PFI, Pinjra Tod, and Markaz and more importantly it was the influential people of Nizamuddin Markaz whom with he was in contact. It is also revealed that Faisal Farooq also went to Deoband one day before riot. The crime branch is investigating the role of Nizamuddin Markaz in the riots.

Faisal Farooq, who has been arrested for orchestrating riots is the owner of the Rajdhani school

During the riots in Delhi’s Dayalpur area of North-east Delhi, the rioters made Rajdhani school their stronghold. Faisal Farooq, who was arrested for orchestrating riots is the owner of the Rajdhani school. Delhi police had arrested him along with 18 others.

According to Crime branch Faisal Farooq owns three schools in Delhi. They are:

  1. Crown public school, Seelampur
  2. Rajdhani School, Shiv Vihar
  3. Victoria Public senior Secondary school, Vajirabad Road

Not only this, in 2014 he bought a property in Yamuna Vihar C-1/9 for about 6 crores. In the year 2017, he bought C-3/59A worth about 7.5 crore rupees in Yamuna vihar. In the year 2018 and 2019, 2 shops in Yamuna Vihar were bought for 10 crores and in 2020 the property of B-1/1 in Yamuna Vihar was purchased for about 10 crores.

The Crime Branch also came to know while investigating that Faisal Farooq was allegedly in contact with the people involved with the PFI and Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz. This was the reason that the police was investigating the PFI and the connection of their assets.

Rajdhani school used for riots

As per reports, the rioters were camping inside the Rajdhani school and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani school. They used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other projectile using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. The mob used ropes to climb down from the roof of Rajdhani school into the compound of DRP convent school and set the school on fire.

The charge-sheet in the case has been filed. The FIR was lodged on March 5 in the riots that took place on February 24 outside the premises of Rajdhani school Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad, Delhi. The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by the owner and manager of DRP Convent school which is adjacent to the Rajdhani school building.

The charge sheet says that on 24 February, many children from Muslim families had left the school early, along with their parents, which indicate that the riot was pre-planned. Presence of Glass bottles for Molotov cocktails, rope and iron catapult on the terrace of Rajdhani school point towards the execution of a well-planned strategy and assault on the other party, the charge sheet asserts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Editor's picks

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Rajdhani school owner Faisal Farooq gets bail, was accused of orchestrating riots

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police were investigating the assets of accused Faisal Farooq and his links with Nizamuddin Markaz
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi tries to correct his pro-China image, lands up on the wrong side of The Hindu

Editorial Desk -
As Congress tried to fire-fight its pro-China sympathies being exposed out in the open, Rahul Gandhi ended up offending N Ram of The Hindu
Read more

Supreme Court allows Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha with restrictions, gives state power to stop festivities ‘if things go out of hand’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court today allowed Rath Yatra procession to be carried out in Puri, Odisha, amid coronavirus scare. The state shall make necessary arrangements to ensure infection does not spread.

Congress sends legal notice to Firstpost for a benign criticism. Read what offended them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Member of Rajya Sabha from the Congress party, Vivek Tankha, has announced that the AICC has served a legal notice to Firstpost.

Threat to India’s national security: Shady links of Congress with Chinese Communist Party and African National Congress

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The Congress party has dubious links with political parties and foreign entities abroad.

Direct Action Day and Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: How Jinnah’s Muslim League then and their Orphans today are mirror images

Opinions kabirpandit -
In 1946, Jinnah gave a call to slaughter Hindus in the Direct Action Day, 74 years later, Islamists painted Delhi red during the anti-Hindu riots

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
Social Media

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

After Donald Trump calls Coronavirus Kung Flu, Arvind Kejriwal calls efforts to contain virus a battle against China

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called efforts to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus a battle a war against China.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand and Harayana defers Kanwar Yatra amidst Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Kanwar yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva. The devotees are known as Kawariyas and carry a Kanwar, a bamboo pole.
Read more
Editor's picks

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Rajdhani school owner Faisal Farooq gets bail, was accused of orchestrating riots

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police were investigating the assets of accused Faisal Farooq and his links with Nizamuddin Markaz
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi tries to correct his pro-China image, lands up on the wrong side of The Hindu

Editorial Desk -
As Congress tried to fire-fight its pro-China sympathies being exposed out in the open, Rahul Gandhi ended up offending N Ram of The Hindu
Read more
Crime

Assam: Communal tension as 20-year-old Saurav murdered, body dumped in river over affair with minor Muslim girl, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Saurav Das was stabbed by Rahimuddin and his associates and his body was dumped into the river. His 2-wheeler was recovered from a spot adjacent to the river.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Congress and its supporters share Indira Gandhi’s old picture from Leh and claim it was in Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
As per PTI archives, the picture is from 1971 that was taken in Leh, over 200 km away from Galwan Valley
Read more
News Reports

Chinese human rights activist claims his confession was extracted through torture, was imprisoned for ‘subverting’ the Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese lawyer and human rights activist Wang Quanzhang has claimed that he was tortured to extract a confession.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court allows Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha with restrictions, gives state power to stop festivities ‘if things go out of hand’

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court today allowed Rath Yatra procession to be carried out in Puri, Odisha, amid coronavirus scare. The state shall make necessary arrangements to ensure infection does not spread.
Read more
News Reports

Anchal Gangwal, the daughter of a tea seller in MP becomes a flying officer in Indian Air Force, awarded the President’s plaque

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Gangwal, the father of Aanchal Gangwal has been running a small tea stall at the Neemuch bus stand. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan has congratulated Anchal for realising her dream of flying.
Read more
News Reports

Congress sends legal notice to Firstpost for a benign criticism. Read what offended them

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Rajya Sabha from the Congress party, Vivek Tankha, has announced that the AICC has served a legal notice to Firstpost.
Read more

Connect with us

232,264FansLike
385,813FollowersFollow
254,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com