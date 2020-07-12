Vidya Krishnan, the ‘Health journalist’ associated with far-left website ‘The Caravan’ on Sunday expressed her disappointment against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for sanitising the residence of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan after he along with his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus.

After Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, they were admitted to the Nanavati hospital yesterday for necessary treatment.

Following that the sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at ‘Jalsa’ – the residence of Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday morning to sanitise the residence as a precautionary measure. It is standard practice across the country and also the responsibility of the local bodies in their respective city or village to sanitise the residence of the coronavirus patients.

Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at ‘Jalsa’, the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.



Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive and both have been admitted to a hospital.

As workers of the BMC, following the necessary protocol arrived at Amitabh Bachchan to sanitize the place, the Caravan ‘Health journalist’ Vidya Krishnan, who has been in the frontline in spreading fake news during the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, took offence to it and began to foul mouth the legendary actor and his family.

The self-proclaimed journalist resorted to using cuss words against Bachchans and asked whether the actor could not clean his own house. She even claimed that the taxpayer’s money is being wasted on cleaning a rich man’s house. “Or is BMC starting this service for every patient in Mumbai,” she asked.

The ‘health journalist’, continuing to rant, went on to claim that the act of BMC workers sanitising the residence of Bachchan also captured the “medical apartheid” so commonly practised by the Indian government.

“If you’re rich, they come clean your house. If you’re poor, you die like dog on the street..& nobody will give af,” Vidya Krishnan posted an angry tweet.

She, however, did not stop there. Calling Amitabh Bachchan a ‘fascist enabler’, Vidya Krishnan, who has been caught several times now peddling fantasy theories on coronavirus, asserted the nation needed a “One Nation One Health”, where everybody got the same quality of service.

It may be noted that it is standard health protocol to sanitise the houses, buildings and localities where Coronavirus positive cases are detected. And this task of sanitising is carried out by the local bodies like BMC. Moreover, the Bachchan family also pays taxes, and thus they also deserve the municipal services just like every other citizen. Just because they are rich does not mean that the standard health protocol can be ignored by the authorities.

BMC has been conducting sanitisation drives in Mumbai, including slums, public toilets etc, but it seems the the so called health journalist is not aware of that fact. For example, the BMC had launched massive sanitisation efforts in Dharavi, and new Coronavirus cases is on the decline in the Asia’s largest due to efforts of health and municipal authorities.

As Vidya Krishnan continued to express her resentment against the accomplished Bachchans, interestingly, her own left-liberal cabal schooled her for peddling such false propaganda and hatred against the senior actor. They also made her aware regarding how the local bodies in every city sanitized the buildings and localities where corona positive cases were reported.

The social media users also asked her to save her outrage for another day and taught her how there is an established Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed by BMC officials after they detect every positive case.

The curious case of Vidya Krishnan and her fake stories

With the advent of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, Vidya Krishnan, who claims to be a ‘health journalist’ suddenly shot to fame from relative obscurity. As time passed, Vidya Krishnan took to Twitter to spread complete falsehoods and misleading reports on the current healthcare crisis in India.

At first, she conjured up anonymous members of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) to claim that the Modi government had not consulted the experts before extending the nationwide lockdown. Then, too, ICMR had refuted her claims and clarified that in the month of April, the Task Force met 14 times and that all decisions taken involve the members of the Task Force.

In March, the online magazine tried to defame the government by maliciously claiming that India is trying to conceal the real situation the country while tackling the novel Coronavirus spread. Even in this article, it was the same writer Vidya Krishnan who had resorted to spreading falsehood.

Vidya Krishan had falsely claimed that “at two separate press briefing held on Friday, both the health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research—also a government body—rejected the possibility of local transmission”. But that was a completely false claim because the Indian Council of Medical Research had already stated that by March 14, 2020, India was already at stage 2 of transmission, which means local transmission.

Later in May, Vidya Krishnan was also caught spreading fake news as she had claimed that at least 40 Shramik Express trains had got lost and that the government ‘forgot’ to feed the passengers which led to death of at least 10 people. The Press Information Bureau had to fact-check her to call out her falsehood.