Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

2,004,991
Updated on 15 April, 2020 2:06 PM
Full Coverage
2,004,991
Worldwide cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 2:06 PM
126,830
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 2:06 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
11,555
Total cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 2:06 PM
India
1,362
Recovered
Updated on 15 April, 2020 2:06 PM
India
396
Deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 2:06 PM
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check Did the Modi govt not consult experts before extending lockdown? ICMR refutes the falsehood...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaFact-CheckMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

Did the Modi govt not consult experts before extending lockdown? ICMR refutes the falsehood spread by Caravan Magazine

It is unfortunate that at a time when the nation is fighting a pandemic that has infected over 20 million people worldwide, the 'journalists' under the garb of 'speaking truth to the power' are resorting to blatant falsehoods to create mass anxiety.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The Caravan Magazine spreads lies on ICMR and coronavirus Task Force
264

The ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has refuted the media claims that the Modi government did not consult experts before extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of Chinese coronavirus. In its report, Caravan Magazine claimed that the ICMR approved of usage of private labs for testing for coronavirus without consulting with the committee.

In its article titled “Modi administration did not consult ICMR-appointed COVID task force before key decisions”, writer Vidya Krishnan falsely claimed that many members of the COVID-19 Task Force are unaware of the decisions.

The Caravan Magazine article spreading falsehood

Quoting anonymous member of the COVID-19 Task Force, the Caravan Magazine claimed that the committee hadn’t met all of last week ahead of announcement of lockdown extension. Citing another nameless member of the Task Force, Caravan claims that the Task Force was also not kept in the loop of the developments.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

However, the ICMR today took to Twitter to refute the falsehood spread in its name on coronavirus by Caravan Magazine.

The ICMR clarified that in last one month, the Task Force met 14 times and that all decisions taken involve the members of the Task Force.

Caravan Magazine, the habitual fake news peddler

This is not the first time Caravan Magazine has indulged in spreading falsehood regarding coronavirus which undermine the efforts of the government of India while spreading panic and fear at such testing times. In March, the online magazine tried to defame the government by maliciously claiming that India is trying to conceal the real situation the country while tackling the novel Coronavirus spread.

Even in this article, it was the same writer Vidya Krishnan who had resorted to spreading falsehood. Krishan falsely claimed that “at two separate press briefing held on Friday, both the health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research—also a government body—rejected the possibility of local transmission”. But that is a completely false claim, because the Indian Council of Medical Research has already stated that by March 14, 2020, India was already at stage 2 of transmission, which means local transmission.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After being pointed out by social media users, the Caravan Magazine had to update its report and changed the headline from “government maintains denial” to “government downplays it”. In the body also they replaced “rejected” with “downplayed”.

ICMR and Coronavirus

The Indian Council of Medical Research is the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research and is one of the oldest and largest medical research bodies in the world.

It is unfortunate that at a time when the nation is fighting a pandemic that has infected over 20 million people worldwide, the ‘journalists’ under the garb of ‘speaking truth to the power’ are resorting to blatant falsehoods to create mass anxiety.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsicmr coronavirus, coronavirus task force, covid19 task force

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Islamic clerics warn govt against lockdown, declare that they will continue mass-Namaaz in Mosques

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic clerics have declared that instead of closing down Mosques, the Imran Khan government should allow more people into Mosques to pray to 'seek forgiveness from Allah' in order to defeat the coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai migrant crisis: FIR filed against ABP Majha reporter for running fake news about train services resuming amidst extended lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
In all, 3 FIRs have been filed in connection with the mass gathering of migrants at a mosque outside the railway station in Bandra West
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Did the Modi govt not consult experts before extending lockdown? ICMR refutes the falsehood spread by Caravan Magazine

OpIndia Staff -
The ICMR today took to Twitter to refute the falsehood spread in its name on coronavirus by Caravan Magazine.
Read more
News Reports

Global cases of Novel Coronavirus infection cross 2 million, USA accounts for 30% of the cases

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases has risen to 11,439 in India, with Maharashtra leading the tally
Read more
News Reports

Delayed response, mismanagement: Health experts slam Mamata Banerjee govt over downplaying coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the centre has sent very few testing kits t Bengal. Her claim was dismissed by Dr Shanta Dutta, director of NICED-ICMR in Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

602 COVID-19 hospitals with over 1 lakh isolation beds, 12,024 ICU units have been set up across the country, says Union Health Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Government is promoting the concept of behavioural changes in terms of social distancing to break the chain of transmission, informed Luv Agarwal.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police resorts to lathi charge as migrant workers gather in large number at mosque in Bandra demanding to go home

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of migrant workers gathered in bandra demanding they be taken to their respective home towns as lockdown got extended by two more weeks
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
Opinions

10 things Ambedkar said that Indian secularists wouldn’t bear to hear

Abhishek Banerjee -
Don't leave the room just yet, Dear Liberals
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more

Connect with us

219,022FansLike
284,992FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com