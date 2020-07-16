Thursday, July 16, 2020
Home News Reports India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

Air bubbles or travel bubbles, also known as corona corridors, green corridors or travel corridors, are exclusive partnerships between two countries to allow air travel during Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
153

During a press conference on 16th July, Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India is in a very advanced stage of negotiations with at least three countries to start International flights via Air bubbles. He added, “Unless the international civil aviation space reclaims its pre-covid space, air bubbles are the only answer to international flights.” The three countries are France, the US and Germany.

The passengers will be able to travel to the selected destinations using these flights. The passengers have to go through several checks before leaving and after landing in India. The foreign countries are also imposing restrictions that the passengers have to follow. That means even if someone has a visa for a particular country, travel will not be permitted without additional permissions and paperwork.

What are air bubbles in terms of aviation?

Air bubbles or travel bubbles, also known as corona corridors, green corridors or travel corridors, are exclusive partnerships between two countries to allow air travel. These arrangements are only possible if both countries either have successfully contained the virus or have shown promising results while combating with the Covid-19 pandemic within their borders. India started considering these corridors in the month of June to resume air travel to other nations.

Multiple flights announced but with restrictions

The civil aviation minister said that the international flights could function with limited scope amid Covid-19 pandemic. The travel industry is at still since the pandemic started expanding its roots outside China. India suspended all international flights with the announcement of the first lockdown in March. Puri said that as a part of Unlock-2, India has decided to resume international flights. Air France is planning to operate 28 flights between Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Paris from 18th July to 1st August. The US will operate 18 flights between 17th July and 31st July. German carriers have sent a request to Indian Aviation Ministry which is still under process.

Under Vande Bharat Mission, more than 6,70,000 people have returned through various means and more than 85,000 have flown out since 6 May 2020, said Aviation Minister.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more
News Reports

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister
Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.

He had problem with ringing bells in temple: Locals allege Nadeem Mewati of unleashing terror against Hindus and masterminding priest murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the Meerut Priest murder case, local residents have alleged involvement of former councillor Nadeem Mewati.

Maharashtra CID rules out communal angle in Palghar lynching, chargesheet filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The CID filed two charge-sheets of around 11,000 pages, naming over 250-plus accused in the mob lynching case to claim that lynchings of Hindu Sadhus were fuelled by rumours of a gang of thieves and was not a pre-planned attack.

Recently Popular

Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
Entertainment

At least 7 stand-up comedians deactivate or protect their Twitter accounts after netizens dredge up deplorable old tweets and videos

OpIndia Staff -
Unnerved by the possibility that they might be entrapped in a legal dispute, comedians deactivate/protect their Twitter account after users highlighted their reprehensible old tweets insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Hindu caretaker of a Shiv Temple beaten to death after he protested against remarks on his saffron attire, accused Anas Qureshi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Anas Qureshi allegedly attacked and beat up Kanti Prasad brutally after he complained to his family member's about Qureshi's hateful remarks
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more
News Reports

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Pilot & other rebel Congress MLAs approach Rajasthan HC against Speaker’s disqualification notice, court grants time to amend the plea

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in the day, Congress had sacked Sachin Pilot as the state chief and removed him from the Deputy CM's post
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: NCP demands Rs.11,000 as ‘donation’ from aspirants to consider them for Gram Panchayat administrator posts

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP leaders in Pune have asked aspirants of the post to pay Rs 11,000 donation to the party to be eligible for the Panchayat Administrator post.
Read more
News Reports

Congress governments over four decades kept changing rules to allot free Lutyens land to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A report by Times Now stated that ongoing high-level probe against the Gandhis-controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has exposed a convenient arrangement that saw Gandhi family virtually taking over prime Lutyens land through various trusts including the RGF.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Alcoholic man ruthlessly beat a stray dog to death in Ghaziabad, gets arrested after video of the act go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ghaziabad man taken into custody after video of him beating a stray dog to death went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
News Reports

‘India took extraordinary step to ban TikTok and other Chinese apps, US shouldn’t trust them either’: 25 US Congressmen urge Trump to follow India’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Praising India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, 25 US Congressmen asked Trump not to trust these apps either in a strongly worded letter
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Connect with us

236,031FansLike
408,109FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com