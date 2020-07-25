A Jodhpur court has rejected the bail application of 4 individuals booked on the charges of abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The case pertains to a mob of about 30-40 Muslim miscreants who had congregated at Maderna square in Jodhpur on July 13 and hurled invectives against the Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

Police have arrested four accused in the case, including Nadeem Khan and Irrfan Khan. While presenting the bail letter in the court, both the accused had pleaded innocence and alleged that the case was related to minor squabbling. Dr Manoj Joshi, the presiding officer of the Jodhpur ADJ Court, after hearing the case, dismissed their bail plea and refused to grant them bail.

The case was filed at Maha Mandir police station by the complainant Mukesh Kumar, who in his complaint alleged that a mob of 30-40 Muslim hoodlums, armed with batons and sticks, tore up a billboard of a Hindu God at Shri Ram Chowk in Maderna colony, Jodhpur. Kumar had also alleged that the Muslim youth in the mob fiercely abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses and thrashed people present at the spot. The incident happened near Maderna Government School and since then the situation is tensed in the area.

Talking to OpIndia, the station house officer at Maha Mandir Police Station, Sumer Dan Charan, said that 30-40 people had gathered at the Maderna square in Jodhpur and started creating ruckus there. The police officer added that the mob were mouthing off abuses against Hindu Gods and Goddesses and some of them even tore up a billboard of Shri Ram installed at the square. In addition to this, he informed that while 4 have been arrested, a search is underway to identify and nab other 20-30 members of the mob who had also promoted enmity between the religions by abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses and brazenly indulged in vandalism.

Initially, it was reported that two groups had a violent brawl near Kalka Mata Mandir Road and Government School in Maderna. Members of the Muslim community were accused of abusing and assaulting the locals. Outraged by the atrocities of the Muslim mob, some Hindu youths also gathered and squared up with them. Violent clashes took place between the two sides.

It is also being reported that stone pelting was also witnessed in the region. Vehicles parked on the curbside as well as electric meters installed outside many houses were also damaged. The police reached the spot and after checking the CCTV footage, identified and detained many of the miscreants. The Station In-charge reached the spot with the police force and controlled the spiralling situation, assuring the people that strict action will be taken against the culprits.