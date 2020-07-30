It took almost 500 years to reclaim the land of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On 9th November 2019, Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and allowed construction of Ram Mandir. As the date of Bhoomi Pujan is coming closer, the leaders who played a key role during 1992 Ram Janmabhoomi movement are being remembered for their contribution. One such name is the then-Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh.

In a recent interview with News18, Kalyan Singh said that as Ram Mandir is finally happening, he can finally die peacefully. He has no wishes left in his life. He added being a Ram Bhakt himself, he always wished to do something for Ayodhya. He will soon visit Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan.

The former UP CM stated, “I have no regrets. I lost power in UP after the demolition, I had to go to jail and pay a fine, but I have no regrets over any of it. I have a deep reverence for Lord Ram and my lifelong dream is going to be fulfilled now. Political power is a temporary thing, I have no regrets over losing it. The Ram Mandir is for crores of Hindus. The Bhoomi Pujan is an auspicious day for all of us. I can now happily embrace death.”

Kalyan Singh had refused to order police firing on Karsevaks

On 6th December 1992, Karsewaks had demolished the disputed structure in Ayodhya. When Ayodhya district administration had asked him for orders to fire on the Karsevaks, Kalyan Singh had refused to order firing. He said that on the day he had got a request from the district administration in which they asked for four battalions of Central Security Forces. His office approved the request and the battalions reached Ayodhya from Faizabad. However, they could not make way beyond Saket University. There were more than 3.5 lakh people in their way.

Kalyan Singh’s old speech

The administration then called him to get permission to fire bullets which he refused. Kalyan Singh stated that if shots were fired, there would have been stampede and hundreds if not thousands would have died. He added that if he had given permission to fire, the whole country would have erupted with violent riots. Because of his stern decision not to fire the shots on Karsewaks, the disputed structure was demolished.

As a result, Kalyan Singh had to leave his post as Chief Minister. The Supreme Court of India also fined him Rs.2000 in contempt of court and sent him to Tihar jail for 24 hours. When he was asked if he has any regrets for losing post at that time, Kalyan Singh replied that the post of Chief Minister was nothing in front of Bhagwan Ram. If the structure was not brought down in 1992, the Supreme Court might not have given its judgement in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman.

Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August

The Bhoomi Pujan to begin the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on 5th August. PM Narendra Modi will be present for the ceremony. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sadhvi Ritambhara and other prominent leaders and saints will attend the ceremony.