Actress Kangana Ranaut has stirred the hornet’s nest by hitting out at the vicious lobby and movie mafia that had monopolised the film industry, post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been vocal about favouritism and nepotism in the industry. Since her stand against nepotism has gained popular support, the particular ‘gangs’ and their stooges have sprung up to dismiss Kangana’s claims. Kangana has been under a barrage of attacks from all sides.

In an interview with the Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut had alleged that the Bollywood industry has several ‘bootlicking outsiders’ who suck up to those that reap the benefits of nepotism. “Bootlickers face no problem in any part of the world. In Bollywood, they include the likes of Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar. When I was fighting for their rights, they stood against me,” Kangana emphasised.

She added that the kind of movies that these ‘bootlickers’ take part in fell in the category of feature films, the trend of which was started by her in 2014 with the movie ‘Queen’. “They call me extremist. They say that my experience in life is weird. They claim that I am jobless and talk against nepotism because I do not get work. And these comments are made by outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar for whom I fight. Bootlickers indeed face no problem anywhere,” she remarked.

Her comments did not go down well with Swara Bhaskar who then mocked the ‘Manikarnika’ actress on Twitter. Bhaskar wrote, “Pather Panchali movie which gave birth to the parallel cinema in India was started in 1955 by Kangana. In 2013, she initiated the trend of feminist films with the movie Queen. But, most importantly, she got us independence in 1947. I am an ignorant yet an outsider, reaping the benefits of bootlicking “

Kangana Ranaut stumps Swara Bhaskar

Through her tweet, Swara Bhaskar suggested that Kangana has been taking ‘undue credit’ by claiming that she was the frontrunner of feminist films and parallel cinema. However, the latter then responded by conceding that while such films were made during the golden era of Bollywood, it eventually died out after the underworld turned the industry into a stinking gutter. She added that the revival of such films was indeed her initiative which began in 2014.

Kangana emphasised, “None of you were born in the golden era of Indian cinema, after Gangsters mafias and Dons took over the industry it became big stinking gutter and feminism and parallel cinema awakening happened with Queen 2014 if not please correct us when it happened?”

Kangana’s response to Anurag Kashyap

Citing a ‘dangerous’ interview that was aired just after the release of Manikarnika, director Anurag Kashyap went on a hysterical tirade against her. He claimed, “The addiction of success misleads everyone, including insiders and outsiders. See me, be like me. I have never seen Kangana make these comments before 2014. Anyone who disagrees with her now becomes a bootlicker.” He then accused her of cutting out the role of crew members and co-actors. “Everyone who worked with her before now runs away from her,” Kashyap claimed.

He added that Kangana is now alone is being exploited by fake people, while none who are close to her are being able to see what is happening with her. In a veiled ‘warning’, Kashyap wrote to Kangana that everyone is using her and even her family is not able to see and do anything about it.

She responded, “Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti-nationals, urban Naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia.” It is notable here that Kangana had earlier spoken about how Mahesh Bhat and Javed Akhtar had tried to emotionally harass her, and also hinting that some powerful persons in the industry work actively to drive some artists to commit suicide.

Kangana Ranaut lambasts ‘movie mafia’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had opened up on the latest controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the role of the ‘movie mafia’ behind the systematic discrimination in the movie industry which could have resulted in the death of the 34-year-old actor. Earlier, the actress had called out the stooges of the movie mafia who dawn the cloak of journalists to carry out ’emotional, psychological & mental lynching.’