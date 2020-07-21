Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Home News Reports ‘The way Urban Naxals protect terrorists, they now protect movie mafia’: Kangana Ranaut hits...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘The way Urban Naxals protect terrorists, they now protect movie mafia’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar

Anurag Kashyap had tried to 'warn' Kangana that she is alone and being exploited by fake people, while none who are close to her are being able to see what is happening with her. Kangana, in her response, reminded him that it is exactly what Mahesh Bhat does with some artists, driving into their mind that they are all alone and in grave danger.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Actress Kangana Ranaut lambasts Swara Bhaskar and Anurag Kashyap
Kangana Ranaut (left), Swara Bhaskar (top right), Anurag Kashyap (bottom right)
236

Actress Kangana Ranaut has stirred the hornet’s nest by hitting out at the vicious lobby and movie mafia that had monopolised the film industry, post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been vocal about favouritism and nepotism in the industry. Since her stand against nepotism has gained popular support, the particular ‘gangs’ and their stooges have sprung up to dismiss Kangana’s claims. Kangana has been under a barrage of attacks from all sides.

In an interview with the Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut had alleged that the Bollywood industry has several ‘bootlicking outsiders’ who suck up to those that reap the benefits of nepotism. “Bootlickers face no problem in any part of the world. In Bollywood, they include the likes of Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar. When I was fighting for their rights, they stood against me,” Kangana emphasised.

She added that the kind of movies that these ‘bootlickers’ take part in fell in the category of feature films, the trend of which was started by her in 2014 with the movie ‘Queen’. “They call me extremist. They say that my experience in life is weird. They claim that I am jobless and talk against nepotism because I do not get work. And these comments are made by outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar for whom I fight. Bootlickers indeed face no problem anywhere,” she remarked.

Her comments did not go down well with Swara Bhaskar who then mocked the ‘Manikarnika’ actress on Twitter. Bhaskar wrote, “Pather Panchali movie which gave birth to the parallel cinema in India was started in 1955 by Kangana. In 2013, she initiated the trend of feminist films with the movie Queen. But, most importantly, she got us independence in 1947. I am an ignorant yet an outsider, reaping the benefits of bootlicking “

Kangana Ranaut stumps Swara Bhaskar

Through her tweet, Swara Bhaskar suggested that Kangana has been taking ‘undue credit’ by claiming that she was the frontrunner of feminist films and parallel cinema. However, the latter then responded by conceding that while such films were made during the golden era of Bollywood, it eventually died out after the underworld turned the industry into a stinking gutter. She added that the revival of such films was indeed her initiative which began in 2014.

Kangana emphasised, “None of you were born in the golden era of Indian cinema, after Gangsters mafias and Dons took over the industry it became big stinking gutter and feminism and parallel cinema awakening happened with Queen 2014 if not please correct us when it happened?”

Kangana’s response to Anurag Kashyap

Citing a ‘dangerous’ interview that was aired just after the release of Manikarnika, director Anurag Kashyap went on a hysterical tirade against her. He claimed, “The addiction of success misleads everyone, including insiders and outsiders. See me, be like me. I have never seen Kangana make these comments before 2014. Anyone who disagrees with her now becomes a bootlicker.” He then accused her of cutting out the role of crew members and co-actors. “Everyone who worked with her before now runs away from her,” Kashyap claimed.

He added that Kangana is now alone is being exploited by fake people, while none who are close to her are being able to see what is happening with her. In a veiled ‘warning’, Kashyap wrote to Kangana that everyone is using her and even her family is not able to see and do anything about it.

She responded, “Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti-nationals, urban Naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia.” It is notable here that Kangana had earlier spoken about how Mahesh Bhat and Javed Akhtar had tried to emotionally harass her, and also hinting that some powerful persons in the industry work actively to drive some artists to commit suicide.

Kangana Ranaut lambasts ‘movie mafia’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had opened up on the latest controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the role of the ‘movie mafia’ behind the systematic discrimination in the movie industry which could have resulted in the death of the 34-year-old actor. Earlier, the actress had called out the stooges of the movie mafia who dawn the cloak of journalists to carry out ’emotional, psychological & mental lynching.’ 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKangana Ranaut Republic, Swara Bhaskar cinema, b-grade actress

Trending now

News Reports

This Rakshabandhan, people go vocal for local, willing to pay little more for made in India Rakhis

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Indians go vocal for local and support made in India products by ditching Chinese Rakhis
Read more
News Reports

‘The way Urban Naxals protect terrorists, they now protect movie mafia’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is now being attacked from all sides by many Bollywood personalities after she openly criticised the mafia-gangs of the industry and their operation of systemic exploitation of talented artists.
Read more

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.

Karnataka: ‘Drone boy’ Prathap arrested for breaking quarantine rules

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After travelling from Bihar to Hyderabad to Bengaluru, 'Drone boy' Prathap violated 14-day home isolation quarantine rules.

Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about his daddy’s crimes

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
It becomes imperative to remind Rana Ayyub about the allegations against Khalid Saifi, whom she tries to project as the victim.

Tagore International School in Delhi comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics, stringent action demanded

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
Tagore International School has come under intense criticism after a post on Facebook made by a LGBT organisation in June 2018 went viral.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
News Reports

Taapsee Pannu’s befitting U-turn: Three years after saying it doesn’t exist, claims she lost work because of nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

700 Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan to be allowed to come and live in India: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a 55-year-old Nidan Singh Sachdeva, an Afghan Sikh community leader was abducted by extremist groups and was released after much effort by Indian and Afghan authorities.
Read more
News Reports

This Rakshabandhan, people go vocal for local, willing to pay little more for made in India Rakhis

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Indians go vocal for local and support made in India products by ditching Chinese Rakhis
Read more
News Reports

‘The way Urban Naxals protect terrorists, they now protect movie mafia’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is now being attacked from all sides by many Bollywood personalities after she openly criticised the mafia-gangs of the industry and their operation of systemic exploitation of talented artists.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan threatens to ban Chinese app TikTok over ‘obscene and immoral’ content, suspends PUBG temporarily

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan's telecom regulatory authority bans Big, threatens to ban TikTok too.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: ‘Drone boy’ Prathap arrested for breaking quarantine rules

OpIndia Staff -
After travelling from Bihar to Hyderabad to Bengaluru, 'Drone boy' Prathap violated 14-day home isolation quarantine rules.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Carryminati fundraiser for Assam and Bihar floods collects over a million rupees, YouTuber to add Rs 1 lakh to the contribution

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber CarryMinati has announced that he will add Rs. 1,00,000 to the Rs. 10,31,137 was collected during the charity live stream on his YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

Chopragaj murder case: Questions raised over a post mortem report made in ‘hurry’ and the mysterious discovery of a corpse. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Chopragaj murder case has led to a chaotic schene in the region of West Bengal with a mysterious dead body recovered.
Read more
Editor's picks

Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about his daddy’s crimes

OpIndia Staff -
It becomes imperative to remind Rana Ayyub about the allegations against Khalid Saifi, whom she tries to project as the victim.
Read more

Connect with us

236,914FansLike
411,838FollowersFollow
278,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com