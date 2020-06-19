Kangana Ranaut lashes out at media for blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput

In a Twitter post on Friday, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut hit out at one section of the media for character assassination of the 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She cited a statement by the father of Sushant Singh Rajput wherein he revealed that the late actor was under severe stress, prior to his death.

Kangana quoted director Abhishek Kapoor who dubbed the tragic incident as “systematic dismantling of a fragile mind.” Kapoor had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 move ‘Kedarnath.’ The actress also quoted the late actor’s long -term partner Ankita Lokhande who stated that the suicide of Sushant was triggered by social humiliation.

Kangana Ranaut also stated that the movie mafia not only banned Sushant from his movies but also inflicted hard on his psyche. “Blind items are written to spread fake news but no legal action can be taken as your name is not mentioned. But the description (is obvious). If they have to write (a blind item) on me, then, they will describe me as an actress will curly hair, recipient of national awards, psychotic, and native of Manali without mentioning my name,” she emphasised.

Emotional, psychological & mental lynching •

Scandalous media reports

She highlighted news reports that sought to tarnish the image of Sushant Singh Rajput. “On August 23, 2017, Bollywood Live wrote an article claiming that Sushant is narcissistic and listened to his own songs while having sex. On December 16, 2016, Mumbai Mirror wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput looks like a truck driver. On February 22, 2019, Mumbai Mirror again wrote that the actor threw a bottle at a director at a party. On October 18, 2018, DNA wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput raped his co-actor and that he may go to jail during the #MeToo Movement,” she highlighted. He said that the entire mafia killed him Sushant bit by bit.

Stooges of Movie Mafia target Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut pointed out that several other reports were published in the mainstream media that peddled similar lies about the late actor. She called out the stooges of the movie mafia who dawn the cloak of journalists to carry out ’emotional, psychological & mental lynching.’ She sighed, “I did not take action when things were said about me. But, when a freedom fighter was trashed by a journalist, I spoke up and confronted the journalist. On the same night, four other journalists declared to shun my movies so that they become flop (at the box office). 3000 journalists target one girl and emotionally lynches her but the society stays silent.”

Star Kids untouched

Kangana said that she tried to sue the journalists but they disappeared, following the release of her movie. She stated that society is standing on the pillars of injustice and maintains stoic silence when it should raise its voice. Addressing the viewers, The actress concluded, “You seek pleasure (reading the scandals about actors) but did you wonder why such stories are not published about star kids?”

Kangana Ranaut blames ‘lobby’ for Sushant’s suicide

Earlier, the actress said that Sushant had expressed his grief, in several interviews, over not being accepted as a part of the film industry. She added that he was treated as a ‘leftover’ by the same lobby that was shedding crocodile tears after his tragic death. “Is this possible that the ill-treatment meted out to him has no connection to his suicide?”, she asked. Kangana also pointed out the lack of integrity and professional ethics amongst some journalists. She lambasted tabloid writers who have vilified Sushant Singh Rajput with adjectives such as ‘psychotic’, ‘neurotic’, and ‘addict’.