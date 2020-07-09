Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.

Can anyone confirm if @knowkenny really said this 😱 pic.twitter.com/pUM6Y2f66k — mthn (@Being_Humor) July 8, 2020

This is how a blue tick verified handle like @knowkenny makes his come backs when shown the mirror. Abuses you, abuses your mother and calls them “R**di” and all. Answer people? Not abuse .. You need some shame man and post apology for your vile comments. @KushaKapila justified ? pic.twitter.com/XugVwYUaRl — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 8, 2020

In some of the comments on a post, Sebastian can be seen hurling abuses like ‘teri maa r*ndi’ and other such obscenities.

In his defence, Sebastian took to Twitter to claim that the screenshots making rounds on social media are ‘fake’. He claimed that the abuses posted from his account were ‘manipulated’ as he reported an account of someone who he claims was ‘abusing his religion’.

So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion.I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these. — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) July 8, 2020

However, netizens then shared screen video recording of their phones to show that the screenshots taken were not manipulated as claimed.

Hello @MumbaiPolice , @sharmarekha , @NCWIndia as @knowkenny who is famous for Abusing people with the filthiest of abuse is now claiming that SS's are fake.



Here are few screen recordings. https://t.co/I1vIPT2OqY pic.twitter.com/pfJqzoqNXV — Ashutosh🇮🇳 (@iashutosh23) July 8, 2020

🤔 Ab ye Screen recording b fake hai haina? pic.twitter.com/CtPUVcP0nD — thejadooguy (@JadooShah) July 8, 2020

Soon netizens questioned Netflix and Amazon Prime, the online streaming services, which have hosted shows by him whether they endorse his abusive behaviour.

. @netflix @PrimeVideo do you endorse abusive language of comedian on your platform? Leaving prime membership and uninstalling both unless proper action is taken against this misogynist @knowkenny . pic.twitter.com/62xeVICSQ0 — moh maya hai (@RandomAwaz) July 9, 2020

. @netflix @PrimeVideo do you endorse the language of comedian on your platform? Will you still subscribe to Netflix and prime if they continue having @knowkenny on their platform? https://t.co/jPmPyYxONp — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) July 8, 2020

@knowkenny is this also fake? Btw aren't you the same kenny who was crying about negative comments few days back when people didn't liked your netflix special and started giving their opinions. https://t.co/jEX7bMD0eO — ok sorry (@Not_Reeally) July 8, 2020

Netflix and Amazon Prime

Some even pointed out he went on an abusive spree few days back when people did not like his show.

The online streaming platforms have been recently under scanner as many have taken objection to the content streamed on these websites. Recently, Netflix’s film “Krishna and His Leela” stirred up a storm over its Hinduphobic content insulting Lord Krishna. Another film Chippa on Netflix was also accused of having offending content. The film by Safdar Rahman had mocked Lord Hanuman.