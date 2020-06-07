Netflix has been accused of insulting Hindus and Hinduism after one of the recent movies on the platform mocked Hindu God Hanuman in one of its scenes. The movie ‘Chippa’, writen and directed by one Safdar Rahman, shows a scene where an old man tells a tale about his great-grandmother to a child where she supposedly slapped one ‘Hanuman’ and the ‘Hanuman’ fled away.

Hindus have been requesting @netflix to stop insulting Hindus and their deities; but it seems they do it intentionally. Clip from their latest movie 'Chippa' where they are mocking Hanuman and are not even pretending to be subtle. Movie is written and directed by Safdar Rahman. pic.twitter.com/hP7pylPerR — Upword (@upword_) June 7, 2020

The movie supposedly ends with a scene that shows a man kicking the same child while chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. Netizens are outraged over the insult to the Hindu God. They say that it is unacceptable and demanded that be criminal complaint be lodged against the platform and the director for the same.

This muslim director intensionaly using 'Hanuman' in place of Bandar only to abuse hindus and our god. A case must be filed against this director n netflix for hurting sentiments of hindus.

The fictional "Dadi Amma" found Hanuman (a deity, out of all people) in order to produce retellable material for two generations in one story — just so the writer could reach Netflix in the age of stand up comedians who take away limelight mocking Hanuman. Farsighted Dadi Amma. https://t.co/nslOcHjVKF — Sumati Mehrishi (@sumati_mehrishi) June 7, 2020

People have also pointed towards the fact that if filmmaker meant to imply that it was a monkey that the great-grandmother of the character supposedly slapped, then they could have simply called it a monkey instead of ‘Hanuman’.

See how they insert hanuman just for the sake of insult. It has no relevance to the story and they could’ve simply used the word monkey instead of hanuman but no. https://t.co/MddANt5ugY — Arihant (@haryannvi) June 7, 2020

Such allegations have been made against Netflix in the past as well. Last year, Ramesh Solanki, an erstwhile member of Shiv Sena’s IT Cell, filed a complaint against the platform for publishing defamatory content against Hindus and India on its platform. The complaint said that “every series on Netflix India is with the intention of defaming the country on a global level. It is with deep rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light.”

BJP Delhi leader, Tajinder Bagga, too, had filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap, the director of Sacred Games, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. A leader of the Akali Dal had accused director Anurag Kashyap of deliberating disrespecting Sikhs in the second season of Sacred Games on Netflix as well.