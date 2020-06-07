Sunday, June 7, 2020
Netizens accuse Netflix of insulting Hindus and Lord Hanuman by streaming Safdar Rahman’s film ‘Chippa’

The movie supposedly ends with a scene that shows a man kicking the same child while chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. Netizens are outraged over the insult to the Hindu God.

OpIndia Staff

Netflix accused of insulting Hindus is movie Chippa
Image Credit: Youtube
Netflix has been accused of insulting Hindus and Hinduism after one of the recent movies on the platform mocked Hindu God Hanuman in one of its scenes. The movie ‘Chippa’, writen and directed by one Safdar Rahman, shows a scene where an old man tells a tale about his great-grandmother to a child where she supposedly slapped one ‘Hanuman’ and the ‘Hanuman’ fled away.

The movie supposedly ends with a scene that shows a man kicking the same child while chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. Netizens are outraged over the insult to the Hindu God. They say that it is unacceptable and demanded that be criminal complaint be lodged against the platform and the director for the same.

People have also pointed towards the fact that if filmmaker meant to imply that it was a monkey that the great-grandmother of the character supposedly slapped, then they could have simply called it a monkey instead of ‘Hanuman’.

Such allegations have been made against Netflix in the past as well. Last year, Ramesh Solanki, an erstwhile member of Shiv Sena’s IT Cell, filed a complaint against the platform for publishing defamatory content against Hindus and India on its platform. The complaint said that “every series on Netflix India is with the intention of defaming the country on a global level. It is with deep rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light.”

BJP Delhi leader, Tajinder Bagga, too, had filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap, the director of Sacred Games, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. A leader of the Akali Dal had accused director Anurag Kashyap of deliberating disrespecting Sikhs in the second season of Sacred Games on Netflix as well.

