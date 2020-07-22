The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday said that they had arrested three more accused in the Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. One accused, Babu, is still absconding. Joshi was attacked outside his house in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad on 20th July. He died on Wednesday morning in the hospital.

#Breaking | Ghaziabad journalist Vikram Joshi’s murder: Main accused has been arrested.



Errant cops have been suspended. 9 arrests made so far: U.P Police. pic.twitter.com/xPRh7vLJKo — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 22, 2020

The names of the arrested accused are Shahnoor Mansuri alias Chotu (son of Kamal-ud-din), Akash Nath and Ravi. The other six who have been arrested in the case are Shakir, Mohit, Dalveer, Abhishek Saroj, Abhishek Janwal alias Balmiki and Jogendra.

ANI reported that police had recovered one pistol of .315 bore from Shahnoor. Joshi’s family had earlier alleged that Shahnoor was the one who shot the bullet in his head. Police also recovered one live cartridge and one empty case of the cartridge from him.

Journalist Vikram Joshi died while receiving treatment at the hospital on Wednesday morning. The doctors said that his head injury was too severe. His family said after his demise that they would not accept the body till the police arrest the main accused.

The Vikram Joshi murder case

Journalist Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint on 16th July against a few miscreants who were constantly harassing his niece. The family had filed one complaint around one and a half year ago but the police did not take any action. On 20th July, a few miscreants cornered Joshi while he was coming back from a party with his two daughters. They first beat him and punched him several times and then shot him in the head. He took his last breath on Wednesday morning in the hospital.

The doctors said that his head injury was severe. The police suspended the station in-charge and initiated an inquiry against him. Joshi’s family has alleged that the station in-charged helped the accused and neglected in taking action when they had complained.