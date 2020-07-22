Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by some miscreants near his residence in Ghaziabad on 20th June, died in the hospital on Wednesday morning. The doctor who was monitoring his case said that Joshi had received fatal head wounds.

Kamal-ud-din’s son killed him, says family

Vikram’s sister made serious allegations against the local police station in charge. She said that he was involved in the planning of his brother’s murder. Vikram’s nephew, while talking to ANI, alleged that the police is trying to save the main accused. He said that Kamal-ud-din’s son is the one who fired the shot in Vikram’s head. He further added that they would not accept his body from the hospital unless the police arrest the main accused, Kamal-u-din’s son.

Some boys including Kamal-ud-Din’s son used to eve-tease my sister. It was her b’day when incident occured. My uncle was coming home with her when Kamal-ud-Din’s son attacked him&shot him. We’ll not accept my uncle’s body till main accused is caught: Journalist Vikram’s nephew pic.twitter.com/IdDhXC9qnt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2020

Action against station in-charge

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has suspended Pratap Vihar station in-charge Raghvendra. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him based on the allegations made by the family. Police said that they had arrested nine accused so far and several teams are running a manhunt to nab another accused.

What is the case?

According to the reports, a fight had started between the miscreants and the Vikram’s family after the accused started harassing Joshi’s niece. A probe was initiated after the complaint filed by Vikram on 16th July on the fact that no action was taken on the previous complaint. Before the investigation officers could come to any conclusion, the station-in-charge tried to twist the facts by stating that the fight between two groups was not a result of molestation but because of gambling problem in the area.

Vikram’s niece while talking to Times Now said that these boys were harassing her from the last 2-3 years. The first complaint was filed around one and a half years ago. The police never took any action against the miscreants. Vikram had filed the second complaint on 16th July.

Ghaziabad journalist ‘murder’: Scribe’s niece recounts the harassment she has been facing.



Harassment began 2-3 years ago… I filed 1st complaint 1.5 years ago. No action was taken & harassment continued: Scribe’s niece.



Also, listen in to scribe’s nephew.



Details by Priyank. pic.twitter.com/JBBBMXaX1w — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 22, 2020

On Monday, days after Vikram filed a complaint in Vijay Nagar Police Station against some men for harassing his niece, a few men blocked his way near his residence. He was dragged and assaulted by several accused persons and the act was recorded in the CCTV cameras nearby.

At the time of the attack, Joshi’s was returning from his sister’s house in a motorcycle with his daughters. His daughter is seen crying for help after Joshi was left on the road by the attackers. Joshi had suffered a bullet injury in the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is underway. Police have released a list of ten accused in the case. Their names are Ravi s/o Matadeen, Akash, Shehnur, Shakir, Mohit, Dalveer, Abhishek Saroj, Abhishek Jenwal, Jogendra and Babu.

Journalist Vikram Joshi’s death case: UP Police releases list of 10 persons; of which 3 are accused and arrested, while 6 have been detained & one is absconding. pic.twitter.com/dh4DXhFhnH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2020

Aniket Joshi, Vikram’s brother, had said, “A few men were harassing his niece a few days ago, and my brother had opposed it and also filed a police complaint. A case was also registered following which he was shot at by those miscreants.”