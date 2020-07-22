Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family names one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family names one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit, says won’t take body till he’s arrested

Journalist Vikram Joshi had filed a police complaint against the miscreants for continuously harassing his niece. He was attacked and shot on Monday night by a group of miscreants. Joshi succumbed to fatal head injuries on Wednesday morning.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Journalist Vikram Joshi has succumbed to fatal head injuries
Journalist Vikram Joshi, shot at on Monday, died in hospital during treatment (Image: Jagran)
79

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by some miscreants near his residence in Ghaziabad on 20th June, died in the hospital on Wednesday morning. The doctor who was monitoring his case said that Joshi had received fatal head wounds.

Kamal-ud-din’s son killed him, says family

Vikram’s sister made serious allegations against the local police station in charge. She said that he was involved in the planning of his brother’s murder. Vikram’s nephew, while talking to ANI, alleged that the police is trying to save the main accused. He said that Kamal-ud-din’s son is the one who fired the shot in Vikram’s head. He further added that they would not accept his body from the hospital unless the police arrest the main accused, Kamal-u-din’s son.

Action against station in-charge

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has suspended Pratap Vihar station in-charge Raghvendra. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him based on the allegations made by the family. Police said that they had arrested nine accused so far and several teams are running a manhunt to nab another accused.

What is the case?

According to the reports, a fight had started between the miscreants and the Vikram’s family after the accused started harassing Joshi’s niece. A probe was initiated after the complaint filed by Vikram on 16th July on the fact that no action was taken on the previous complaint. Before the investigation officers could come to any conclusion, the station-in-charge tried to twist the facts by stating that the fight between two groups was not a result of molestation but because of gambling problem in the area.

Vikram’s niece while talking to Times Now said that these boys were harassing her from the last 2-3 years. The first complaint was filed around one and a half years ago. The police never took any action against the miscreants. Vikram had filed the second complaint on 16th July.

On Monday, days after Vikram filed a complaint in Vijay Nagar Police Station against some men for harassing his niece, a few men blocked his way near his residence. He was dragged and assaulted by several accused persons and the act was recorded in the CCTV cameras nearby.

At the time of the attack, Joshi’s was returning from his sister’s house in a motorcycle with his daughters. His daughter is seen crying for help after Joshi was left on the road by the attackers. Joshi had suffered a bullet injury in the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is underway. Police have released a list of ten accused in the case. Their names are Ravi s/o Matadeen, Akash, Shehnur, Shakir, Mohit, Dalveer, Abhishek Saroj, Abhishek Jenwal, Jogendra and Babu.

Aniket Joshi, Vikram’s brother, had said, “A few men were harassing his niece a few days ago, and my brother had opposed it and also filed a police complaint. A case was also registered following which he was shot at by those miscreants.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUP journalist killed, Journalist Vikram Joshi killed, Journalist attacked

Trending now

News Reports

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.
Read more
Specials

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.
Read more

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.

Sharjeel Imam tests coronavirus positive, may delay police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam will be kept in Guwahati till he recovers from coronavirus.

Dear liberal media, please promise to be respectful no matter how Covaxin trial goes

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As India begins human trials of coronavirus, the liberal media needs to learn its lessons from its own conduct on how to be respectful, should we not succeed at first go.

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Editor's picks

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Teenage Afghan girl picks up father’s AK-47, kills Taliban terrorists who had murdered her parents

OpIndia Staff -
Teenage Qamar Gul watched the Taliban terrorists kill her parents and picked up her father's AK-47. She reportedly killed two terrorists and injured several others.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family names one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit, says won’t take body till he’s arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Joshi's nephew has stated that Kamal-ud-din's son was the one who was harassing his sister with a group of other miscreants and he had shot and killed his uncle.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Madarsa teacher arrested for raping minor daughter for two years with 6 other men, was on bail from earlier POCSO charges

OpIndia Staff -
The Nileshwaram police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, a madarsa teacher, for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past two years.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Specials

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fallout: Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled amidst raging COVID-19 outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnath Yatra.
Read more
Entertainment

‘If I can, any Indian can win’: Chetan Bhagat takes on the elitist ecosystem, calls out the snobbery of critics

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat made the elitist ecosystem run for their money in a series of tweets exposing their hypocrisy.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court initiates suo moto contempt of court proceedings against ‘PIL Activist’ Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has initiated suo moto contempt of court proceedings against 'PIL activist' Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India.
Read more
Crime

Chopragaj murder: WB police arrest deceased victim’s kin after family of accused Feroze Ali pins blame of his murder on girl’s family

OpIndia Staff -
BJP alleged that the death of the accused in the Chopragaj rape and murder case is an attempt to cover up girl's death
Read more

Connect with us

237,065FansLike
412,614FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com