As per reports, the body a man has been exhumed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh by the police for autopsy. The police exhumed the body of 33-year-old Mohd Nasir one month after the burial following his death on 24th June. Nasir’s body was exhumed after his father and brothers alleged that he was murdered by his wife. The incident took place in Jamianagar locality that falls under Kirwali police station.

Nasir’s family members have alleged that his wife portrayed the murder as suicide, and “hurriedly” got him buried citing police and coronavirus pandemic threat. They also said that her two friends helped her in killing Nasir. They have alleged that the wife, Farhana, it’s having an affair with another man.

The police finally exhumed the body on Wednesday evening and sent it for autopsy. The police have also registered a case against his wife Farhana and two of her friends. SHO Anil Kepervan said in a statement that they received the complaint and exhumed the body for further investigation.

A week ago, Hindustan reported that Nasir and his wife used to fight over mobile calls. On the night of 24th June Nasir was found hanging from the ceiling of his room, after which his wife said that he had committed suicide. He was buried without informing the police about the incident. Farhana had allegedly told the family that they will be in trouble, and hence they had performed the last rites without informing the police, which is required for unnatural deaths.

But a few days later Nasir’s family members came forward claiming that they were misguided by Farhana to not inform police about the death, and lodged a complaint against her alleging murder. Accordingly, a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against her and her associates.