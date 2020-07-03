In a surprising development, PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Leh along with CDS General Bipin Rawat and COAS Gen MM Naravane. As per reports, the Prime Minister arrived at Leh with the CDS at 7 am today morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to Ladakh, being briefed by senior officials at a forward position in Nimu. pic.twitter.com/8I6YiG63lF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

As per reports, the PM arrived in Leh, Ladakh early today morning with Gen Bipin Rawat. PM Modi is there to meet soldiers and boost the morals of the Indian armed forces troops present there. Reports say that he is also to meet the soldiers who were injured in the violent clashes with Chinese troops.

As per reports, COAS MM Naravane is also accompanying the PM.

Photo via ANI

ANI reported that the PM is presently at a forward base of the Indian Army at Nimu, Ladakh. The PM is interacting with personnel of the Indian Army, ITBP, and Indian Air Force.

The Nimu forward base is located at 11,000 feet from sea level. This base, located amidst very difficult terrain, is surrounded by the Zanskar range and Indus River. As per reports, the Nimu base is used as a staging ground to acclimatise Indian troops for duty at Ladakh.

Nimu base, image via Meenakshi Joshi on Twitter

It is notable here that while it was speculated that COAS Naravane and CDS Bipin Rawat may visit Ladakh soon, the arrival of PM Narendra Modi is a surprise. Due to the high altitude, difficult terrain and lack of oxygen in the region with harsh atmospheric conditions, visit of national leaders in the area is rather rare.