Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Home News Reports ‘New places of worship for other religions in Islamic country not allowed’: Fatwa issued...
News Reports
Updated:

‘New places of worship for other religions in Islamic country not allowed’: Fatwa issued against under-construction Hindu temple in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Hindu Temple Pakistan
Ground breaking ceremony of Krishna Temple in Islamabad
3

Jamia Ashrafia, a leading religious school in Pakistan, has issued a “fatwa” against the first Hindu temple proposed to be built in Islamabad. The fatwa said that though the government can use its funds to upkeep and repair the places of worship of minority communities that already exist, they cannot use government funds to build new places of worship for anyone other than Muslims.

According to Mufti Ziauddin of Lahore chapter of Jamia Ashrafia, it is Islamic to retain and maintain the already existing places of worship of the minorities, so that they can fulfil their religious obligations. But in allowing them to build new places of worship or to rebuild an abandoned place of worship in an Islamic state is un-Islamic as it is equivalent to aiding in a bad deed, which isn’t permissible.

Last week, the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, approved a grant of 100 million Rupees to build the first Hindu temple in Islamabad, a Krishna temple. The project was approved after a meeting between Imran Khan and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri on 27th June. Now the Fatwa has questioned the Pakistani government’s decision to spend tax-payers money to build houses of worship of minority communities. Lal Malhi, Minority MP, said in his statement that Fatwa would not have any effect on the construction work. Around 3000 Hindus are living in Islamabad.

جامعہ اشرفیہ لاہور سے فتوی جاری ہوا ہے کہ “اسلامی ملک (مطلب پاکستان ) میں غیر مسلم نئی عبادت گاہ تعمیر نہیں کر سکتے جو…

Posted by Najam Ul Hassan Bajwa on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The high court issued a notice

A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court against the construction of the temple. The petitioner said that the scheme does not fall under the master plan prepared for national capital Islamabad. The High Court has issued a notice to the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The petition urged that the land allotted for the construction of the temple in Sector H9 of Islamabad should be withdrawn and that the construction funds for the temple should also be withdrawn.

Religious persecution and forced conversion of minorities in Pakistan

Religious persecution, minority discrimination, and forced conversion are not new for Pakistan. While the government of Pakistan makes tall claims and ensure the safety and security of minorities in the country, there have been countless reports that confirm the sad state of minorities in the country. A Christian man was shot in Pakistan who died on 29th June. 102 Hindus in Sindh were forced to convert to Islam in June. A 14-year old Hindu girl was abducted on 27th June.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Security forces save a three-year-old child from being killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Watch as cops take him to his mother

OpIndia Staff -
The child's grandfather was killed by the terrorists in Sopore today.
Read more
News Reports

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.
Read more

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Opinions Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘New places of worship for other religions in Islamic country not allowed’: Fatwa issued against under-construction Hindu temple in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Fatwa issued in Pakistan says that govt fund can't be used to construct places of worship of religions other than Islam
Read more
News Reports

‘Being treated like a terrorist, anti-national’: Baba Ramdev slams critics of Patanjali Coronil, says some people want to vilify Ayurveda

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ramdev stated that Patanjali has made efforts to help people and its Coronil kit has been cleared by Ayush Ministry.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Christian man shot dead by Muslim neighbour for purchasing house in Muslim dominated area in Peshawar

OpIndia Staff -
Christian man Nadeem Joseph and his mother-in-law were attacked by one Salman Khan and his sons for buying house in Muslim area
Read more
News Reports

Security forces save a three-year-old child from being killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Watch as cops take him to his mother

OpIndia Staff -
The child's grandfather was killed by the terrorists in Sopore today.
Read more
Crime

Terrorists who had killed minor boy eliminated by security forces, bodies buried away from their native village

OpIndia Staff -
Two terrorists of Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS) that had killed an eight-year-old boy and a CRPF jawan killed in encounter
Read more
News Reports

Lalbaugcha Raja will not come this year, Mandal decides not to hold Ganesh Utsav due to Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced that they will hold any festivities this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi refuses to represent Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Mukul Rohatgi said that he doesn’t want to represent Chinese app TikTok against the Government of India.
Read more
News Reports

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.
Read more
News Reports

Bahuda Yatra: Lord Jagannath in Puri is returning to his temple today, read about the festival and rituals associated

OpIndia Staff -
Bahuda Yatra is the festival where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are brought back to their temple in their respective Rathas.
Read more
News Reports

Ayush Ministry grants approval for Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’ kit, to be sold as an immunity booster and not as a cure for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali had had launched their 'Coronil' kit last week, claiming that it will cure coronavirus within a week. It also claimed that they took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur. However, AYUSH Ministry had stopped Patanjali from marketing or advertising the product until they verify their claims.
Read more

Connect with us

233,775FansLike
394,786FollowersFollow
264,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com