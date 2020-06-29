Religious persecution and forced conversion continues unabated in the terror state of Pakistan. Despite repeated appeals by the Indian government, the Pakistani government has been doing little to save its religious minorities from the atrocities being meted out at them almost every other day. According to latest reports, 102 Hindus have been allegedly forcibly converted to Islam in the Golarchi district which falls under Badin district of Sindh province, Pakistan.

According to a report by Times Now, 102 Hindus who were forcefully converted, included men, women and children. This was not all, it has also been reported that all the idols of Hindu gods kept in a local temple were destroyed and the premises was converted into a mosque.

Forced conversions of Hindus in Pakistan

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. On May 17, in a viral video, a Hindu woman belonging to the Bheel tribe in Nasarpur village in Matiari in the Sindh province of Pakistan could be seen putting up a strong resistance against forced conversion to Islam. A leader of Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic Missionary Movement, in Sindh, had allegedly kidnapped a Hindu boy and had demanded conversion to Islam as a ransom for releasing him. Besides, houses belonging to Bheel Hindus had been ransacked and vandalised. Their properties have been illegally grabbed and forced to vacate their own houses.

The mother of the boy could be heard demanding the release of his son. She reiterated, “We will prefer to die but never ever convert to Islam.” It must be mentioned that the kidnappers of the Hindu boy have been seeking the conversion of Hindu families to Islam as a ransom to release the boy.

Prior to this, we reported how a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a mosque in the city of Nawabshah in the Sindh district of Pakistan on May 15 . The conversion was undertaken by a local Imam (Islamic Cleric) named Hamid Qadri. Another Muslim leader associated with the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat was also present at the time of the forced conversion. The couple was handed cash following their conversion to Islam. These are only a few of the many incidents of atrocities which the Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan are having to go through every day.