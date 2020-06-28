Sunday, June 28, 2020
“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

Pakistan has a history of atrocities against the minority community, especially Hindu girls where they are often kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam. Many of these girls are minors and are sexually exploited.

OpIndia Staff

Mother of 14-year-old abducted hindu girl in Pakistan
14-year-old Hindu girl abducted in Sindh Pakistan
Another 14-year-old Hindu girl has been abducted in Pakistan. According to an activist, Rahat Austin, working in Pakistan, the alleged abduction took place on 27th June in Saedabad, Hala Mitiari, of Sindh province Pakistan. In a video shared by the activist, the mother of the abducted girl was seen broken down with grief. She kept on saying that “It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country.”

As per Rahat Austin, the 14-year-old Nasiban was taken for sexual exploitation and forced conversion to Islam.

Pakistan and rampant abduction and forceful conversion of minor girls

Pakistan has a history of atrocities against the minority community, especially Hindu girls where they are often kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam. Many of these girls are minors and are sexually exploited. A minor Hindu girl was abducted in Jacobabad in June this year. Two minor girls, one Hindu and other Christian (hearing and speech impaired) were abducted on different occasions in May. In April, two Hindu girls were abducted from Sindh province and in January, a Sikh girl was abducted, followed by an attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara.

