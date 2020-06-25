Thursday, June 25, 2020
Home News Reports 73 years after the Islamic State of Pakistan was born, Islamabad to get its...
News Reports
Updated:

73 years after the Islamic State of Pakistan was born, Islamabad to get its first Hindu temple and crematorium

The Shri Krishna Mandir, as named by the Islamabad Hindu Panchayat, would be built on a 20,000 sq ft plot in Islamabad’s H-9 sector area. The site is to have a crematorium too.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Islamabad city in Pakistan to get its first Hindu temple and crematorium
Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple in Islamabad, Pakistan (courtesy: IANS)
2

After over 7 decades since the inception of Pakistan, the minority Hindus living there are about to get their first temple and crematorium in the capital city of Islamabad. This would mean that the Hindus in Pakistan’s Islamabad would be allowed to offer their religious rituals without having to travel out of the city anymore.

The Shri Krishna Mandir, as named by the Islamabad Hindu Panchayat, would be built on a 20,000 sq ft plot in Islamabad’s H-9 sector area. The temple complex will have a cremation site as well. The plot on which the temple is being made was allotted to the Hindu Panchayat by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 2017. However, due to some formalities, like the site map’s approval by the CDA etc. the construction work was stuck for the last 3 years.

The ground breaking ceremony has performed by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights, Lal Chand Malhi on June 23 (Tuesday) in Islamabad’s H-9 sector area and the construction work is expected to begin soon. According to Religious Affairs Minister, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, the Pakistani government will bear the construction cost, presently estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.

While addressing the gathering at the ground breaking ceremony, Lal Chand Malhi said: “The Hindu community in Islamabad has been demanding a temple for a long time now. The population has also increased while many Hindu temple structures in the capital have been abandoned,” he said.

“Besides, there is no crematorium in Islamabad,” added Malhi.

If the said project is completed as being promised by the Pakistani government it will bring some relief for the minority Hindus who have, since ages, been oppressed, ill-treated, abducted, tortured, raped, persecuted and rendered homeless in the terror state of Pakistan. The atrocities meted out on these minorities is a testimony to the abject failure of the Pakistani government in safeguarding their rights.

Religious persecution and forced conversion of minorities in Pakistan

Religious persecution of minorities continues to be rampant in Pakistan. While the Imran Khan government makes tall claims regarding the safety and security of minorities in his country, Pakistan has been notoriously indulging in the persecution of religious minorities. Recently, a minor Hindu girl named Reshaman from Sindh was kidnapped by Wazir Hussain on June 18 and was later converted and forcibly married to him.

There have been many cases of abduction, rape, murder and forceful conversions of Hindu girls in Pakistan’s Sindh region. Allegations have been made that the powerful Islamic leader Mian Mithoo oversees the systematic abduction, conversions and forced marriage of minor Hindu girls in the region. The cleric is said to enjoy strong political patronage in the islamic nation.

Despite repeated appeals by the Indian government, Imran Khan’s government has been turning a blind eye to the atrocities being meted out at the minority Hindus in Pakistan. Recently, a slum which housed impoverished Hindu families he city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, Pakistan, was reportedly destroyed by the government.

In a disturbing video that has now gone viral on social media, a bulldozer can be seen razing the homes of Hindus to the ground while the women and children beg for their shelter to be spared. The demolition exercise was carried out under the watch of the Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema. He is a member of the cabinet in Imran Khan’s government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPakistani Hindus, pakistan Hindu temple, Islamabad news

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more

Pakistan continues to remain safe harbour for terrorists; took “modest steps” to curb terror financing: US Dept’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The report said that Pakistan did not take actions against JeM found and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack ''project manager'' Sajid Mir, both of whom continue to roam free in Pakistan

China doesn’t care for the life or death of Manchu people: Manchurian freedom activist Bernhardt Silergi

Interviews अजीत भारती -
Manchu activist Bernhardt Silergi, who lives in Munich, Germany, speaks to OpIndia about the Chinese occupation and exploitation of his people's land.

President of Tibetan govt-in-exile warns Nepal, says after occupying Tibet, Beijing looking to accomplish its “Five-fingers-plan”

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China bolstering its expansionist policies in the Indian subcontinent region, said the Tibetan government-in-exile

Kapil Mishra says Indian Express report on constable Ratan Lal chargesheet misleading and full of lies, used to malign him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader on Wednesday took to Twitter to say that the Indian Express report on charge sheet of Constable Ratan Lal's murder by rioting anti-Hindu mob in February this year is misleading and a deliberate attempt to spread malicious rumour against him.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Opinions

Sympathy for The Devil? With Safoora getting uncontested bail on ‘humanitarian grounds’, Islamists win this round

Nupur J Sharma -
A grotesque, shameless injustice was seen today as Safoora Zargar got bail and walked out of Tihar jail after being arrested for instigating the Delhi riots
Read more
Entertainment

Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya attacks Sonu Nigam, calls him ‘thankless’ after the singer gave the ‘don’t mess with me’ warning

OpIndia Staff -
T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and attacked singer Sonu Nigam after he lashed out on former and accused him of planting stories against Nigam.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

73 years after the Islamic State of Pakistan was born, Islamabad to get its first Hindu temple and crematorium

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamabad Hindu Panchayat has recently performed the ground breaking ceremony at the proposed site.
Read more
News Reports

UP government demolishes illegal dental college building owned by SP leader Iqbal Ali

OpIndia Staff -
Illegal building built on government land for dental college of SP leader Iqbal Ali demolished by Yogi Adityanath govt in UP
Read more
Opinions

Xitler is not just a wordplay, here are some things common between Hitler and Xi Jinping

Santanu Chakraborty -
There are several common things between Hitler and Chinese premier Xi Jinping as both have concentrated power in themselves
Read more
News Reports

Nepali Congress passes resolution in parliament urging the government to reclaim land illegally encroached by China

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal's main opposition party Nepali Congress passed a resolution urging government to take back land encroached by China.
Read more
News Reports

Two more Jamia students questioned by Delhi Police over their roles in anti-CAA violence and anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
The controversial Jamia Millia Unversity has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests and was also the epicentre of the large scale violence in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

T-Series faces backlash after uploading Atif Aslam’s song on YouTube, apologises and promises not to promote Pakistanis in future

OpIndia Staff -
T-Series removes song by Atif Aslam from YouTube after receiving backlash from netizens.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Jitu Patwari equates the birth of girl child to misfortune in his tweet, outrage over misogynist remarks

OpIndia Staff -
Patwari had tweeted saying that in the hope of a son named Vikas, the BJP has already given birth to 5 daughters bringing miseries for the people.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders
Read more
News Reports

Las Vegas hotel issues apology and decides to remove Lord Mahavira statue after complaints of disrespect and hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, netizens took to Twitter to share images of the Buzzy cocktail lounge Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas to express their disappointment over the disrespect shown towards the Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism, by the owners of Foundation Room at their hotel.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more

Connect with us

232,703FansLike
388,157FollowersFollow
256,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com