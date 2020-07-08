Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended, the actress says she is being targeted by ‘liberals and extremists’

In a video message on Instagram, Rohatgi alleged that Twitter had not provided any reason for the suspension. She did not get any email on her official email ID to which the account was linked.

OpIndia Staff

Known for her uncensored remarks on social media, Actress Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account was suspended for the second time in one month. She shared a screenshot of a message from Twitter and informed her fans that her account had been suspended.

Later she posted a video on her Instagram profile and urged people to support her so that she gets can her account back.

Why my Twitter Account is SUSPENDED ?????

In the video message, Rohatgi alleged that Twitter had not provided any reason for the suspension. She did not get any email on her official email ID to which the account was linked. She does not know the reason. “It is for all of you’ll to figure out with Twitter India that why have they deleted my account. Neither do I abuse people, nor do I use any wrong word for anyone. I obviously attempt to share facts, but this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter,” she added while appealing to the people to urge Twitter to restore her account so that she can communicate with her fans.

In June, Twitter suspended Payal Rohatgi’s account on the pretext of posting an abusive tweet. In the last few years, she had landed in legal trouble for her controversial tweets on social media platforms. Her activities on social media mainly revolve around current affairs. Recently she has shifted her concentration towards the nepotism debate in the film industry and slammed several A-listers in Bollywood after Shushant Singh Rajput ended his life in June.

