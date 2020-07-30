With the resolution to build Ram Mandir at Ram Janmbhoomi, LK Advani started his Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in September 1990. Slogans like ‘Baccha baccha Ram ka, Janmabhoomi ke kaam ka’ and ‘Janmabhoomi ke kaam na aaye, woh bekaar jawani hai’ filled the air. The then-BJP president’s Rath Yatra may not have reached Ayodhya at that time, but it is said that he succeeded in building sentiment in favour of the Ram Temple.

Lal Krishna Advani laid the foundation of a massive change in Indian politics and society. He started the Rath Yatra on 25th September 1990, and it was supposed to reach Ayodhya on 30th October. However, he was stopped before he could reach his destination.

With the announcement of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Hindus across the country were enthused. Last year, on 9th November, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajmaan. It directed the government to hand over the site for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. A Trust has been formed as per the directions of the Supreme Court to take care of the construction work. The court also asked the government to provide five acres of suitable land for the Sunni Waqf Board.

LK Advani, Rath Yatra and Ram Temple Movement

In 1990, VP Singh became India’s Prime Minister with the support of BJP that managed to grab 58 seats in the elections. The then-BJP president Lal Krishna Advani decided to take a Rath Yatra across the country to gain support for the Ram Temple. On 23rd October 1990, he was arrested in Bihar, and as a result, the BJP government withdrew the support from the government.

When he left Somnath for Ayodhya, a crowd of thousands of Ram Bhakts accompanied him at every stage. The chants and mantras to show support for the construction of the temple could be heard in every city from where the Yatra crossed.

The plan for the construction of Ram Temple started in 1984-85. That time the meetings were held at the residence of Ashok Singhal in Prayagraj. Prominent leaders and saints including Rajju Bhaiya, Dr Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Subramanian Swamy, Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Vinay Katiyar and others were present during the meetings. Ashok Singhal gave his full support for Advani during the Rath Yatra.

Chants of ‘Hum Mandir Wahin Banayenge’ and ‘Tel Laga Lo Dabur Ka, Naam Jala Do Babur Ka’ filled the air.

The Ram Rath Yatra came to an abrupt end when the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrested Advani at Samastipur, Bihar.

Court’s verdict in favour of Ram Temple

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court divided the disputed land into three parts. All parties involved in the case went to the Supreme Court as they were not happy with the division. Finally after a wait of another nine years, on 9th November 2019, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the land belongs to Ram Lalla Virajman and the Muslim party will get the property for mosque somewhere else. On 5th August 2020, Bhoomi Pujan will take place in which PM Narendra Modi will take part. He will place a 22.6 KG silver brick in the foundation.