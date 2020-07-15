Mukesh Ambani’s wife and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani addressed Reliance AGM for the first time ever. In her address, she spoke about Reliance Foundation’s contributions to the fight against COVID-19.

Nita Ambani said that as the world is witnessing the unprecedented pain, suffering and uncertainty that the COVID pandemic has thrown at us, she and her husband decided to step forward and do all that they could do to perform their humanitarian, patriotic and collective duty in this hour of national need.

In our culture, Anna daan is Maha daan: Nita Ambani as she spoke about Reliance Foundation’s Mission Anna Seva

She went on to cite before the stakeholders, all the contributions made by Reliance Foundation at this hour of need. “In our culture, Anna daan is Maha daan”, Nita Ambani said that Reliance Foundation has made food available to more than 5 crore poor, labourers and frontline workers and the marginalised across the country through Mission Anna Seva, now the world’s largest food distribution program.

“It is our duty, our dharma, our seva to the nation”, Nita Ambani said, furthering that Reliance has also been providing free fuel to Emergency Service vehicles across the country, enabling students and work from home with internet facilities.

When the pandemic broke out, Nita Ambani said, Reliance Foundation recognised one of the earliest challenges which was the shortage of PPEs and it turned around its manufacturing facility in a record time to produce over 1 lakh PPEs and N95 masks every day.

Nita Ambani said that Reliance Industries Limited has prepared an action plan against COVID-19 based on the combined strength of 6 lakh members of Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries and Reliance Family. The role of every subsidiary of the company has been fixed in this plan.

Speaking of India’s first dedicated COVID hospital built by the Reliance Foundation in Mumbai, Nita furthered that this facility which is fully funded by Reliance Foundation was built in collaboration with BMC in a record time of 2 weeks. All beds in this 100 bedded dedicated COVID-19 hospital are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

“This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices,” she added.

Reliance Foundation would ensure that the corona vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country

“The war against coronavirus is far from over. Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid, mega-scale COVID testing across India with the help of Jio’s digital infrastructure, saying so, Nita Ambani assured that the day corona vaccines are available, Reliance Foundation would volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain, to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country.

Nita Ambani thanked over two lakh employees of Reliance who have gone beyond their call of duty to serve the fellow citizens.

Besides undertaking a slew of measures to shore up India’s battle against the COVID-19, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance had also announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat coronavirus spread. The Reliance Industries Limited had also donated a sum of Rs 500 crores to the PMCARES fund.