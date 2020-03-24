Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries sets up India’s first dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai, donates Rs 5 crores to CM’s Relief Fund

All beds in this 100 bedded dedicated Covid-19 hospital are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

OpIndia Staff

Reliance Foundation has readied a 100-bed dedicated hospital for covid-19 patients
India's first dedicated COVID19 hospital in Mumbai, set up by Reliance Industries, (courtesy: News18)
As India grapples to contain the deadly Covid-19, Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has come forward to do its bit to help deal with the deadly Coronavirus, which has triggered panic across the country. On Monday, RIL announced that it has set up India’s first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai. All beds in this 100 bedded dedicated Covid-19 hospital are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

“Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded COVID-19 centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19,” RIL said in an official statement.

“This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices,” it added.

“Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, a world-class healthcare institution in Mumbai, has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing,” the statement further said.

RIL, the multinational conglomerate company, has also announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat coronavirus spread. The company is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment for the nation’s health workers to equip them further to fight coronavirus.

“RIL has today announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. RIL has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries, and all the 6,00,000 members of the Reliance Family to fight against COVID-19. RIL is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment for the nation’s health workers to equip them further to fight coronavirus,” the statement said.

Reliance Foundation also promised to provide free meals to people across various cities in partnership with NGOs.

Moreover, RIL is also helping authorities and working for effective testing of the virus. “RIL has built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra and handed it over to the district authorities. Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing. Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus,” the statement read.

RIL’s Jio is collaborating with Microsoft Teams to support social distancing and its groceries will remain open to provide essential items to people.

“Jio is combining its digital capabilities with Microsoft Teams, the unified communication and collaboration hub for teamwork in Office 365, to enable individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to continue their professional lives while still practising social distancing,” the statement said.

“All 736 grocery stores of Reliance Retail across the country will ensure sufficient supply of essentials, including staples, fruits and vegetables, bread, breakfast cereals and other items of daily use so that citizens need not stock up,” it further said. 

Maharashtra has seen a worrying increase in people who are testing positive for the coronavirus. In a span of 72 hours, the number of coronavirus cases across the state went up from 64 to 101.

The Maharashtra government has already ordered a curfew and has given blanket legal immunity to government and police officials to handle the situation. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered for district borders as well as the state borders to be sealed to combat the virus.

