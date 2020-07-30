Thursday, July 30, 2020
Sushant had confessed Rhea was harassing him, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande tells Bihar police. Read details

Ankita and Sushant had both made their debut with Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. As per reports, Sushant had told Ankita that he is being harassed by his current girlfriend Rhea and her family. Lokhande has shared the details with Bihar Police.

Ankita Lokhande has reportedly shared her last chats with Sushant with the Bihar Police
Sushant and Ankita on Zee's Pavitra Rishta, image via Zee Tv
1

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has seen a lot of twists and turns. On 28th July, his father KK Singh registered an FIR against Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives, accusing them of abetment of suicide.

In the FIR he made serious allegations against Rhea including stealing money and forced him to commit suicide. Many questions were raised on why he kept quiet for more than a months and how he found out all the details that he mentioned in the FIR. It has now come to light that an actress-friend, apparently Ankita Lokhande who was once Sushant’s girlfriend, provided a lot of details to Singh.

During her visit to Patna for Sushant’s last rites, Ankita reportedly stayed with the family and talked in detail about his life in the last few months. She reportedly showed them the previous chats with Sushant in which he spoke about how suffocated he felt around Rhea’s family members. She also revealed that Sushant wanted to end the relationship as he did not feel safe around her.

As per reports, Sushant had contacted Ankita when her movie Manikarnika was released, to convey her his best wishes. During a long chat, Sushant had reportedly opened up about how he was in an unhappy and exploitative relationship with Rhea and also mentioned that he is being harassed by Rhea.

As per the reports, while talking to Bihar Police, Ankita gave the details about her conversations with Rajput in which he had told her that Rhea is harassing him. Sushant’s family came to know about the chat when Ankita visited Patna for the last rites. Later they shared the conversation with their lawyer and decided to go ahead with the complaint.

Ankita and Sushant had both made their debut in the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor’s superhit TV show Pavitra Rishta. They had started dating while playing the lead roles and were in a relationship for 6 years.

Ankita’s message on Instagram

Ankita, who, despite having been closely associated with the deceased actor, had maintained a very low profile during all the media frenzy over his death, shared a cryptic message on her Instagram account in which she said, “TRUTH WINS.” It is believed that she posted the message showing her support for Sushant’s family in the case. She also earlier shared the trailer of Sushant’s last film “Dil Bechara” before its release and wrote, “From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara one last time.”

Role of Sushant’s brother-in-law in investigation

Some reports have suggested that Sushant’s brother-in-law, IPS Officer OP Singh verified all the details provided by Ankita before filing the complaint. Sushant’s family was not convinced that his death has anything to do with the nepotism, and it was Rhea and her family that drove Sushant to the point where he finally gave up and committed suicide.

Rhea’s application to shift the case to Mumbai

Rhea has hired high profile lawyer Satish Maneshinde to represent her. Maneshinde said on 29th July that he has filed an application on Rhea’s behalf in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case filed in Patna to Mumbai. Satish Maneshinde is one of the top criminal lawyers of India, and he also represented Sanjay Dutt during his trial in 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blast case.

Claims made by KK Singh’s lawyer

Vikas Singh, KK Singh’s lawyer, has raised serious allegations against the Mumbai Police. He said that there is someone in the Mumbai Police who is helping Rhea. He said that the application filed by her in the apex court indicates she has some inside support. He said, Rhea was asking for CBI inquiry till now, and suddenly she wants the complaint against her to be shifted to Mumbai. PTI quoted him saying, “what more proof is needed that somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her?”

Vikas Singh in a statement said that the Mumbai Police was not ready to register FIR. They were forcing Sushant’s family to give complaint against the big media houses and get involved in the investigation from their perspective. He added, “it was heading in a different direction.”

Rhea’s confessed she fought with Sushant during interrogation

In June, Rhea was questioned by the Mumbai Police for nine hours. She admitted that she had a fight with Sushant and left the house. She claimed that they kept in touch over with each other over the phone and messages. The police checked her phone thoroughly, including pictures, videos and messages during the interrogation.

It is notable here that Sushant’s father has alleged that Rhea had the control of all of Sushant’s bank accounts, credit and debit cards and she had taken Rs 15 crores, laptops, jewellery and many expensive items from his house when she had left him.

Sushant Singh’s death

On 14th July, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his house. A lot of questions were raised over his death, and police had to initiate an investigation. They have interrogated more than 40 people till date including Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand, Rhea Chakraborty and many others. Sushant’s death has opened up a can of worms, where many dirty secrets of the glamour industry seem to be unravelling slowly.

Searched termsPavitra Rishta Zee, Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Ankita

