Monday, July 20, 2020
Tagore International School in Delhi comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics, stringent action demanded

K Bhattacharjee

Tagore International School comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics
Tagore International School has come under intense criticism after a post on Facebook made by a LGBT organisation in June 2018 went viral on social media. The Facebook post demonstrated that the group called ‘Nazariya’ which claims to be a ‘Queer Feminist Resource Group’ was brainwashing adolescent children into the toxic ideology of gender identity politics.

In the said Facebook post, they spoke appreciatively of a student who “referred to the example of Hadiya as how violence affects marginal people when they exercise their choices beyond the normative framework.” Hadiya appears to be the high-profile case of Love Jihad where it was reported that the husband was in touch with ISIS operatives before the marriage.

It is not clear how Hadiya is relevant to the ‘Queer’ ideology. An NIA probe was also ordered into the matter. It was also reported that the radical Islamist organisation PFI spent RS. 1 crore in court cases regarding her marriage. The glorification of such a controversial figure by Nazariya during their interaction with children does raise many eyebrows.

Post by Nazariya

The post states further, “She spoke about how patriarchy impacts people’s lives at different points whenever one refuses to conform with the societal norms of gender and sexuality. Other students added to the discussion by talking about how anybody who does not conform to ideas and norms of patriarchy faces punishment from society at large.”

Furthermore, the image shared by Nazariya along with the post shows an extremely disturbing sight. On the top left corner, a man can be seen breastfeeding a baby after developing enlarged breasts. It was quite obvious that the man had received some sort of hormone therapy to enable him to perform the feminine act.

Image Credit: Nazariya/Facebook

news reports regarding the matter reveal that the man in picture, is one Evan Hempel. He was born a woman. In 2003, he decided to undergo hormone therapy to physically become a transgender man but he did not lose the desire to nurse a baby of his own. Thus, sometime in 2011, Hempel decided with his female partner to stop taking testosterone injections and try artificial insemination with donor sperm.

Thus, after a few failed attempts, Hempel was successful in conceiving a baby and a boy was born to him in the spring of 2016.

Image Credit: People.com

Thus, it is understandable why people are disturbed with the indoctrination of children into such an ideology. Recently, it also came to light that LGBT activists were attempting to indoctrinate children in the toxic ideology of gender identity politics at a school in Mumbai. The indoctrination of children in such matters has shocked people on social media.

Netizens are not comfortable with the idea of children being brainwashed in these matters at an age where they are very impressionable. Some have also appealed that the Union Minister look into the whole matter and prevent such events from occurring in the future.

Others have demanded that such indoctrination should be made illegal under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act). They have also said that the school and the administration ought to be punished.

In a separate article, we have explained in detail how gender identity politics is a threat to children and cause irreparable harm. It is an extremely toxic ideology the mainstreaming of which has terrible consequences for any society as evidenced by recent developments in the West. The ideology is receiving push back from concerned individuals in the West but at the same time, fringe elements appear to be working overtime to import the ideology into India.

