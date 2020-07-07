Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Home News Reports Galwan standoff breathes life into the 'Free Tibet' movement, Tibetan activists hope India will...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Galwan standoff breathes life into the ‘Free Tibet’ movement, Tibetan activists hope India will soon address the Chinese occupation of Tibet

Expressing agony over the Galwan face-off, the Tibetan government-in-exile asserted that it is the Indo-Tibet border and not Indo-China border. “We urge the government, media and other people to acknowledge it. It is about time that the Tibet issue should be voiced loudly, said the CTA's spokesperson.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tibet's govt-in-exile urges India to address its border as Indo-tibet border and not indo-China border
Tibet's capital Lhasa, image via Pinterest
22

In the aftermath of the violent Galwan Valley face-off, the movement to free Tibet from the clutches of China has once again gathered steam. The Tibetan government-in-exile, based in Dharamshala, the district headquarters of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, India and several other independent bodies are now batting for the issue proactively.

According to a report in 101Reporters, the Tibetan leadership have asserted that the friction between India and China will go on unless the Tibet issue is resolved. Expressing agony over the Galwan face-off which killed 20 Indian soldiers, CTA information secretary Tsewang Gyalpo Arya asserted that the Line of Actual Control(LAC) is ‘Indo-Tibet border’ and not ‘Indo-China border’. “We urge the government, media and other people to acknowledge it. It is about time that Tibet issue should be voiced loudly,” CTA information secretary added.

It is pertinent to note here, that after the India-China standoff, the Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu had also echoed similar sentiments, referring to LAC as ‘Indo-Tibet border.

China had forcefully occupied Tibet in 1951

The statement by the two assumes significance since China had annexed Tibet in 1951. Tibet’s government is currently in exile. New Delhi, too, refers to its border in Arunachal Pradesh as an Indo-Tibet border. Reportedly, around 1 lakh Tibetans are living in exile in India including Dalai lama.

Meanwhile, the campaign and advocacy manager of Free Tibet (a movement advocating Tibet’s autonomy), John Jones, added that the increased militarisation of Tibet puts the population at further risk. As quoted by the article in 101reporters, he adds, “The Tibetan people were given no say over whether they wanted their people and territory to be part of a border conflict. China should end its militarisation of Tibet and end its occupation too. Hopefully, increased reporting and international pressure on Beijing can help,” he added.

In fact, many activists and civil societies in Dharamshala have also batted for India in its fight against China and urged the international communities to publically condemn the Chinese military invasion into Indian territory. The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) and Students for a Free Tibet-India, has also in a statement, urged the world leaders to stand with India against the Chinese move. “China is an expansionist nation. They did the same with Tibet decades ago,” said TYC president Gonpo Dhundup.

The Tibetan Youth Congress had recently held a protest opposite the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto in support of the Indian Army and had called for the end of China’s occupation of Tibet.

India’s policy over China clouded by political defeatism, say some experts

While some intellectuals are skeptical over India’s tibet policy and do not hope for much, some pro-Tibet voices assert that India’s foreign policy has been changing and its stand in tibet is bound to reflect its current assertive posture vis-a-vis China soon.

Dr Tsering Togyal, from the Department of Political Science and International Studies in the University of Birmingham, says that India’s policy over China has always been clouded by strategic confusion, misled by ideological compulsions, fragmented by competing issues and goals, and thwarted by political defeatism. However, Tibetan activist and writer Tenzin Tsudue asserted that India now knows better and wouldn’t trust China anymore, stated the article in 101Reporters.

CTA representative in Ladakh says an independent Tibet is not far away now

In a video shared by journalist Arti Tikoo Singh, CTA’s representative in Ladakh Tseten Wangchuk stated that the dream of an independent Tibet is not too far away now because China is under a lot of pressure, due to the coronavirus, an increasing demand for democracy and other geopolitical issues. He added that many people in China too are now supporting democracy. He added that the CTA’s “middle-way approach” will be beneficial to both the people of Tibet and China.

CTA President-in-exile urged UNHRC to discuss human rights violations in Chinese occupied regions

Recently, CTA President-in-exile Lobsang Sangay had also slammed China of its expansionist policies and asked the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to hold a special session on “human right violations” by China in Tibet and other regions under it. Accusing China of committing “cultural genocide” in Tibet, President of the Tibetan government-in-exile had issued a statement in which he has asked UNHRC to “act with a sense of urgency” to “unite and ensure that China fulfils its obligations under international laws including human rights obligations before it is too late”.

Accusing China of carrying out unchecked human right violations in Tibet and other places under it, Sangay furthered that China has for decades tortured the Tibetans, and the act of cruelties which China has been imparting on the Tibetans “do not fall short of being categorised as cultural genocide”.

China’s five-finger plan

Earlier, Lobsang Sangay had warned Nepal that China has been looking at occupying the entire sub-continent since the 1960s after the occupation of Tibet. Sangay said that what China did with Tibet, it is looking at emulating the same with Nepal. Speaking on Chinese combativeness, Sangay said that the Chinese leadership had stated that Beijing was looking to accomplish its ‘Five Finger’ plan, where Tibet was the palm, while Ladakh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, the five fingers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIndia Tibet border, India China standoff, India China Ladakh fight

Trending now

News Reports

Pulwama attack: NIA nabs Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, 7th terrorist who provided logistics and high-end mobile phones to the JeM terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
With this arrest, the National Investigation Agency has until now nabbed 7 accused in 2019 Pulwama attack
Read more
News Reports

Galwan standoff breathes life into the ‘Free Tibet’ movement, Tibetan activists hope India will soon address the Chinese occupation of Tibet

OpIndia Staff -
In the aftermath of the Galwan stand-off, the movement to free Tibet from the clutches of China has once again gathered steam.
Read more

Nindāstuti: A Dharmic Paradigm of Devotion through Apparent Censure

Culture and History Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Nindāstuti is a form of Shleshakavya - a poetic composition that is laden with double-entendres and is looked upon as a form of Dvesha-bhakti

‘You work to protect Islamist terrorists, you’re anti-Hindu and anti-India’: Read Kapil Mishra’s response to The Quint

Media OpIndia Staff -
Responding to The Quint journalist, he said that in his personal opinion Quint is anti-India and anti-Hindu and biased against the truth.

Yeh Dil Mange More! Never forget the exemplary bravery of Captain Vikram Batra who attained martyrdom on this day in 1999

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Captain Vikram Batra was only 24 years old when he sacrificed his life for the country during the Kargil War

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

Law OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, China's Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pulwama attack: NIA nabs Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, 7th terrorist who provided logistics and high-end mobile phones to the JeM terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
With this arrest, the National Investigation Agency has until now nabbed 7 accused in 2019 Pulwama attack
Read more
News Reports

Galwan standoff breathes life into the ‘Free Tibet’ movement, Tibetan activists hope India will soon address the Chinese occupation of Tibet

OpIndia Staff -
In the aftermath of the Galwan stand-off, the movement to free Tibet from the clutches of China has once again gathered steam.
Read more
Culture and History

Nindāstuti: A Dharmic Paradigm of Devotion through Apparent Censure

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Nindāstuti is a form of Shleshakavya - a poetic composition that is laden with double-entendres and is looked upon as a form of Dvesha-bhakti
Read more
Media

‘You work to protect Islamist terrorists, you’re anti-Hindu and anti-India’: Read Kapil Mishra’s response to The Quint

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to The Quint journalist, he said that in his personal opinion Quint is anti-India and anti-Hindu and biased against the truth.
Read more
News Reports

CMO’s link with gold smuggling racket? Kerala CM’s Vijayan’s principal secretary removed after his name comes up in the scandal

Dibakar Dutta -
The opposition has been accusing that Sivasankar had used his influence to help Swapna Suresh, the main accused, escape and facilitated the clearance of the 'diplomatic package' containing the smuggled gold.
Read more
News Reports

Yeh Dil Mange More! Never forget the exemplary bravery of Captain Vikram Batra who attained martyrdom on this day in 1999

OpIndia Staff -
Captain Vikram Batra was only 24 years old when he sacrificed his life for the country during the Kargil War
Read more
News Reports

“Rahul Gandhi is not a doctor”: AgVa co-founder rejects allegations of Made in India ventilators being substandard, says international vendors trying to sabotage product

OpIndia Staff -
Professor Diwakar Vaish said that international actors are trying to sabotage the product manufactured under the Make in India initiative.
Read more
News Reports

‘China is not a hostile power’: Former advisor to PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee downplays Chinese aggression, calls campaign to boycott Chinese products ‘stupid’

OpIndia Staff -
Kulkarni even encourages Indians to seek inspiration from China's achievements, amidst the border standoff at the Line of Actual Control.
Read more
News Reports

Faisal Farooq, who turned his school into a launch-pad to attack Hindus during Delhi riots, now under ED scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been informed that Faisal Farooq owns three schools and has numerous properties in Northeast Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Andaman Police to summon American nationals over Missionary John Allen Chau’s death, say he was brainwashed to go to Sentinel Islands

OpIndia Staff -
The DGP of Andaman Police has stated that they are seeking to examine two of Chau's associates under MLAT and are preparing the documents to be routed through the MEA.
Read more

Connect with us

235,039FansLike
400,134FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com