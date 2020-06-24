India-China standoff: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu taunts China, refers to LAC as ‘Indo-Tibet border’

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday referred to the Line of Actual Control(LAC) as ‘Indo-Tibet border’ while speaking about the valour of jawans. The statement holds a lot of significance as it comes days after violent faceoff between India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

The valour of Indian Army is what we counted ever since our Indepence. Had an opportunity to interact with the brave jawans today at Bumla post on Indo-Tibet border.

Their josh is at highest level. We are in safe hands when it comes to our borders ..!! pic.twitter.com/kwg5Uyx3MB — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 24, 2020

Pema Khandu took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the Indian army. He wrote, “The valor of the Indian army is what we counted ever since our independence. I had an opportunity to interact with the brave jawans today at Bumla post on the Indo-Tibet border. Their josh is at the highest level. We are in safe hands when it comes to our borders…!!”

The statement of Arunanchal Pradesh CM assumes significance since China had annexed Tibet in 1951. Tibet’s government is currently in exile. New Delhi, too, refers to its border in Arunachal Pradesh as an Indo-Tibet border. Reportedly, around 1 lakh Tibetans are living in exile in India including Dalai lama.

Indian warns China against violence

India on Monday issued a stern warning to China that it will reply to Chinese provocation and violence in kind and with interest during the second rounds of Lt General level talks, in the aftermath of the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley that claimed lives of 20 Indian Army soldiers along with an undeclared number of Chinese casualties.

At the Lt General Level talks the focal point of the discussions was on finalizing modalities for disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, however, a final word on the outcome of the talks is yet to come. The Indian side also asserted that it will continue its infrastructure development activities like building roads and bridges on its side of the LAC, and asked China not to interfere with this issue.

The deliberations between the two sides were aimed at reducing tensions and pruning the military escalation on either side of the LAC. “The Corps Commander-level talks between India and China were held in a cordial, positive, and constructive atmosphere. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides,” India Today journalist Shiv Aroor said while quoting the sources privy to the details of Lt General level-talks between the two sides.

Ladakh standoff at Galwan valley

A violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June which led to casualties on both sides. While India has confirmed 20 casualties, the Chinese authorities have not given official figures. However, it is believed that the casualties of Chinese troops would be above 40.

It was reported that the Chinese troops had attacked on unarmed Indian soldiers with barbed wire, stones and batons studded with nails. Many of the soldiers had succumbed to the harsh environment following injuries and the fall down the river during the bloody skirmish.