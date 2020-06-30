The members of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress held a protest against the Chinese occupation of Tibet in front of the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, Canada. The demonstrators held placards, waived the Tibetan flag, and shouted pro-India slogans outside the Chinese Consulate-General.

“Tibet stands with India”, a protestor can be heard as saying. The slogan is then repeated over and again by the members of the organisation. “Thank you Indian Army! Free Tibet”, she reiterated. The protestors held placards that read, ‘Jai Hind Jai Bharat’, ‘Free Tibet’, ‘Tibet belongs to Tibetans’, ‘Stop Genocide in Tibet’ and ‘China out of Tibet now.’

#WATCH Canada: Regional Tibetan Youth Congress protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate-General in Toronto, raise “Tibet stands with India” & “Thank you Indian Army” slogans. pic.twitter.com/gMVnqIFSNz — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

CTA asks UN to hold China accountable

After slamming China for its expansionist policies and issuing a warning to Nepal regarding Chinese combativeness, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has now asked the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to hold a special session on human right violations by China in Tibet and other regions under it. Accusing China of committing a ‘cultural genocide’ in Tibet, President of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, has issued a statement in which he has asked UNHRC to act with a sense of urgency to unite and ensure that China fulfils its obligations under international laws including human rights obligations before it is too late.